Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 18 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes negotiations between ActionSA and the DA on the future of the metros in Gauteng appear to have reached a dead end.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg Water announced on Wednesday that Level 2 water restrictions will apply across the City of Johannesburg from Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Furthermore, within 24 hours of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus criticising the match officials in last weekend’s Nations Championship clash between his team and France in Paris he was hit with an automatic six-match ban.

Weather tomorrow: 19 November, 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of thundershowers and extremely high fire danger conditions across most provinces, as very hot to extremely hot weather is expected in parts of the country on Thursday, 19 November. Full weather forecast here.

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ActionSA-ANC wedding bells: Has the DA ‘missed the train’ in Gauteng coalition negotiations?

ActionSA leader, Herman Mashaba. Picture: Michel Bega

Negotiations between ActionSA and the DA on the future of the metros in Gauteng appear to have reached a dead end.

This comes after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba made two demands to the DA that the party has described as hard to swallow. Mashaba wants the DA to remove Helen Zille as the party’s mayoral candidate in Joburg. He also wants Cilliers Brink removed as the DA’s mayoral candidate in Tshwane. He has described both leaders as being racist.

In an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, Mashaba said he has not heard back from the DA since making those demands last week, despite political parties having only a few days left to finalise coalition agreements.

CONTINUE READING: ActionSA-ANC wedding bells: Has the DA ‘missed the train’ in Gauteng coalition negotiations?

Rain suspends search and recovery for Dobsonville girl, 11, swept away by floods

Search and recovery operation and community members search for the body of a missing 11-year-old girl believed to have been washed away by water at Dobsonville Extension 3 in Soweto, 18 November 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Rain and potential risks to rescue divers have suspended the search and recovery efforts for the 11-year-old girl who was swept away by floodwaters in Soweto on Tuesday.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Management Service (EMS), the South African Police Service (Saps) and private security spent Wednesday scouring Dobsonville Extension 3 in search of Anqobile Jiyela.

The child from Dobsonville went missing during heavy rainfall and thunderstorms on Tuesday afternoon.

CONTINUE READING: Rain suspends search and recovery for Dobsonville girl, 11, swept away by floods

Joburg Level 2 water restrictions: Here’s what changes from Saturday

Picture: iStock

Johannesburg Water announced on Wednesday that Level 2 water restrictions will apply across the City of Johannesburg from Saturday, 21 November 2026.

Residents, businesses and institutions will no longer be allowed to water gardens or hose down hard surfaces with municipal drinking water.

The utility said its board approved the move and the city agreed to it under the water services by-laws.

CONTINUE READING: Joburg Level 2 water restrictions: Here’s what changes from Saturday

No reopening in sight for Johannesburg’s public pools as residents warn of damage to livelihoods

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Being locked out of a public swimming pool for no reason other than a lack of chlorine and other chemicals is frustrating.

This scenario was made possible by the Johannesburg municipality, which failed to procure enough chemicals for the coming summer season.

Following a late reopening and the emergency procurement of 3 750kgs of pool chemicals in October, the resources were dry by the middle of November.

CONTINUE READING: No reopening in sight for Johannesburg’s public pools as residents warn of damage to livelihoods

Why Bok boss Rassie got an automatic six-match ban with no hearing

Springboks head coach Rassie Erasmus talks during a media conference at the St Helen’s Hotel in Stillorgan, Dublin on Monday. Picture: Shauna Clinton/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Within 24 hours of Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus criticising the match officials in last weekend’s Nations Championship clash between his team and France in Paris he was hit with an automatic six-match ban.

Erasmus made the comments during his team announcement press conference late Monday in Dublin and less than 24 hours later World Rugby banned him for six matches.

The Bok boss was especially critical of the Television Match Official during last Friday’s Test in Paris. Erasmus said the TMO missed 17 knee-drop tackles executed by French players, a tackle that has been banned by World Rugby.

CONTINUE READING: Why Bok boss Rassie got an automatic six-match ban with no hearing

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: SA demarches Nigeria’s diplomat | Foreigners paid millions in Sassa grants | Rassie vs World Rugby