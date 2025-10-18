News

Home » News

In case you missed it: Mkhwanazi sued for defamation | Motsepe on ANC presidency | RAF inquiry

Picture of Molefe Seeletsa

Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

5 minute read

18 October 2025

08:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 18 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

Mkhwanazi sued defamation

KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images

In today’s news update, KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) top cop Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi is being sue for defamation, while Caf president Patrice Motsepe has ruled out entering politics.

Furthermore, Limpopo’s premier has demanded answers over the fatal N1 bus crash.

In addition, several weather alerts have been issued for Saturday. Here’s the full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here are your top stories of the day: 18 October 2025

Paul O’Sullivan hits Mkhwanazi with defamation lawsuit

Mkhwanazi Mchunu political killings task team Madlanga Commission
KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi at the Madlanga commission in Pretoria on 17 September 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Private investigator Paul O’Sullivan has hit back at KZN police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi with a counterclaim of R10 million.

In papers filed in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, O’Sullivan accuses Mkhwanazi of making several false and defamatory statements against him at the Madlanga commission and parliamentary ad hoc committee.

Continue reading here

Motsepe clarifies his position on ANC presidency rumours

Patrice Motsepe
Picture: Djaffar Ladjal/BackpagePix

Business mogul Patrice Motsepe has clarified his position on never-ending rumours that he may replace his brother-in-law, President Cyril Ramaphosa, in the ANC.

In 2022, an ANC branch in Maandagshoek outside the mining town of Burgersfort in Limpopo nominated Motsepe for the party’s top job.

Continue reading here

RELATED ARTICLES

‘A very litigious character’: Scopa holds off on summoning Letsoalo to RAF inquiry

Scopa RAF CEO Collins Letsoalo
Former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo. Picture: Gallo Images

Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) has decided that issuing a subpoena will be a last resort to compel former Road Accident Fund (RAF) CEO Collins Letsoalo to appear before its inquiry.

Scopa is investigating the RAF’s financial state amid a series of allegations involving maladministration, financial misconduct, and the misuse of public funds.

Continue reading here

‘Shady deals must be exposed’: Premier Phophi Ramathuba wants answers on deadly N1 bus crash

Premier Ramathuba responds to allegations of millions in payments and nepotism at Limpopo municipality
Limpopo Premier Phophi Ramathuba. Picture: X / @PhophiRamathuba

“Our primary objective was to save lives and investigations later”.

These are the words of Limpopo premier Phophi Ramathuba confirming an investigation into a bus crash that claimed 43 lives on the N1 road between Makhado and Musina last weekend.

Continue reading here

Millennials thought they had it tough, but Gen Z is struggling even more with expenses

Gen Z Millenials and money
Picture: iStock

Twenty years ago, Millennials who were just starting out in adult life thought they had it tough with everything being so expensive.

And now, twenty years later, Gen Z is saying the same thing: it is expensive to be an adult!

Continue reading here

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HEREIn case you missed it: Mchunu claims threats from Mkhwanazi | ‘Rehab from hell’ closed | Deadly N1 bus overcrowded

Read more on these topics

daily news update

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Politics Motsepe clarifies his position on ANC presidency rumours
News Paul O’Sullivan hits Mkhwanazi with defamation lawsuit
Crime Seven men shot dead in Philippi East
News Why Mchunu didn’t honour Mkhwanazi meeting request
News ‘Don’t make me feel guilty, I’m not guilty,’ Mchunu tells parliament

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp