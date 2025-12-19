In case you missed it: Leigh Matthews’ killer denied parole | DJ Warras remembered | Rainy Christmas and New Year’s Day

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 19 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, university student Leigh Matthews’ killer, Donovan Moodley, has been denied parole again.

Meanwhile, family members, colleagues and friends gathered to honour broadcaster and media personality Warrick Stock, popularly known as “DJ Warras”.

Furthermore, wet weather is expected to continue this month, including on Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Weather tomorrow: 20 December 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned that storms, flooding, damaging winds and fire danger are expected across five provinces, with KwaZulu-Natal among the hardest hit. Full weather forecast here.

Leigh Matthews’ killer Donovan Moodley denied parole again

Convicted murderer Donovan Moodley at the South Gauteng High Court on 26 January 2012, in Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Foto24/Felix Dlangamandla

University student Leigh Matthews’ killer, Donovan Moodley, has been denied parole by the Department of Correctional Services, with the offender to be reassessed after two more years.

The department said that the National Council for Correctional Services (NCCS) recommended to Minister Pieter Groenewald that parole placement not be granted at this stage.

In September, the Matthews family and their attorney questioned whether the 45-year-old, who has been behind bars for 20 years, has been rehabilitated.

Moodley has appeared before the parole board several times over the past 20 years but has not been successful in being granted an early release from prison.

‘He belonged to a nation’: Family, friends honour DJ Warras at emotional memorial

DJ Warras’s cousin Lyndall Stock with his children during his memorial service at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, 19 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Family members, colleagues and friends gathered on Friday to honour broadcaster and media personality Warrick Stock, popularly known as “DJ Warras”, remembering a man they described as fearless, compassionate and deeply committed to truth, love and the people of South Africa.

Stock was shot and killed earlier this month, a death that has sent shockwaves through the media industry and beyond.

His memorial service at The Galleria in Sandton, Johannesburg, on Friday brought together voices from his family, broadcasting peers and political figures, each reflecting on his life, work and the legacy he leaves behind.

His sister, Nicole Stock, delivered a powerful and emotional tribute, describing her brother as a man whose voice belonged not only to his family, but to the country.

Wet weather set to soak Christmas and New Year

Hlengiwe Sokhela tries to keep dry with a makeshift raincoat in Craighall Park in Johannesburg this week amid the ongoing spate of wet weather. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The rain isn’t going away, according to the South African Weather Service, with wet weather expected to continue this month, including Christmas Day and New Year’s Day.

Senior forecaster Jacqueline Modika said the latest outlook covering the period from December 2025 to April 2026, indicates a transition toward a weak La Nina state.

This was currently influencing the rainfall and temperature patterns across the country.

Modika said the weak La Nina climate pattern typically brings above-normal summer rain to the northeast of South Africa, such as Gauteng, Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu-Natal and parts of the North West and Free State.

‘Drowning in the paperwork’: Inside a doctor’s breaking point

Overworked and underpaid. This is the reality faced by many doctors and specialists in the public health service. Picture: iStock

He is drowning in patients and paperwork. But, if he doesn’t do the paperwork, he runs the risk of not getting paid.

Is it any wonder, this specialist doctor asks, that he is leaving government service for greener pastures in the private sector?

A doctor who is working as a gynaecologist at one of the biggest public hospitals in Gauteng said it was the working conditions in the civil service driving him away.

“To start with, there is a lot of paper-based administrative work that a specialist working for the government has to deal with,” he said.

Emtee’s management addresses the viral video of him passing out on stage

Emtee. Picture: Instagram

Emtee, whose real name is Mthembeni Ndevu, passed out on stage during a live performance in Pretoria on 16 December.

A video of the incident quickly went viral on social media.

In a statement released on Friday, Emtee’s management said the rapper was fatigued due to a busy schedule.

“Following an exceptionally busy summer season with back-to-back shows across the country, Emtee had an ambitious schedule on December 16, performing at five venues, a testament to his dedication to connecting with fans,” the statement reads.

