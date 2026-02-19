In case you missed it: Mugabe’s son arrested | Zim-bound bus crash | Maskandi singer beaten to death

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 19 February 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe has been arrested at his Johannesburg home.

Meanwhile, a bus travelling from Gauteng to Zimbabwe lost control and veered off the N1 highway near Ingwe Lodge in Limpopo on Thursday morning.

Furthermore, Zweliyanda Mtshali, who was also known by his stage name Mfoka Chwane, has died at the age of 36.

Weather tomorrow: 20 February, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, while the rest of the country will be fine and partly cloudy with isolated thundershowers expected. Full weather forecast here.

Robert Mugabe’s son arrested at Johannesburg home

Picture: Saps

Chatunga Bellarmine Mugabe has been arrested at his Johannesburg home.

The son of the late former Zimbabwean President Robert Mugabe is reportedly one of two suspects who had been arrested on Thursday at the Mugabe residence in Hyde Park.

Speaking to the media outside the premises, Colonel Dimakatso Nevhuhulwi confirmed that the two suspects would be taken into custody and questioned as part of an attempted murder investigation.

Fire rages through Germiston factories, workers evacuated

A fire rages at a factory in Germiston. Picture: X / Kaya News

Factories in an industrial area of Johannesburg have caught fire, billowing huge black clouds into the air.

The Germiston factories, which house large quantities of flammable chemicals, caught fire shortly after midday on Thursday.

Staff at businesses near Strachan Road have been evacuated as a precaution.

Bodies being pulled from the wreckage of deadly Zim-bound bus crash

Picture: Limpopo Department of Transport and Community Safety/ Facebook

A bus travelling from Gauteng to Zimbabwe lost control and veered off the N1 highway near Ingwe Lodge in Limpopo on Thursday morning.

Multiple people were left dead, and several others were injured.

Authorities have closed the road as emergency teams work to establish the full extent of the tragedy.

Sibiya accuses Senthumule of being two-faced, says she called Masemola a ‘traitor’

Deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lieutenant General Hilda Senthumule. Picture: Gallo Images

Suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya is pulling no punches in his testimony at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, exposing everyone who testified against him.

On Thursday, he denied receiving money from Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala and Katiso Molefe through Witness F.

Although he admitted to having a personal relationship with him, he said that Witness F seemed to have an even closer relationship with deputy national commissioner for crime detection Lieutenant General Hilda Senthumule.

Maskandi singer beaten to death

Singer Zweliyanda ‘Mfoka Chwane’ Mtshali. Picture: Facebook/Zweliyanda Hlelo

Zweliyanda Mtshali, who was also known by his stage name Mfoka Chwane, has died at the age of 36.

Mfoka Chwane, the son of legendary maskandi musician Ichwane Lebhaca, passed away on Monday, 16 February.

He had been assaulted the previous day at his rented home in Pietermaritzburg.

