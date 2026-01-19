In case you missed it: Crash claims 13 pupils’ lives | ActionSA’s Xolani Khumalo granted bail | Dada Morero’s ‘broken promise’

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 19 January 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, at least 13 school pupils lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a scholar transport vehicle in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng.

Meanwhile, ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo has been granted R2 000 bail.

Furthermore, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has admitted that the inner city is regressing, two months after the G20 Leaders’ Summit.

Weather tomorrow: 20 January 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of flooding, winds, fire danger and extreme heat affecting Limpopo, Mpumalanga, Gauteng, Free State and Cape regions. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Picture: iStock

At least 13 school pupils lost their lives in a tragic accident involving a scholar transport vehicle in Vanderbijlpark, Gauteng, on Monday, 19 January 2026.

Preliminary information from officials at the scene indicates that the accident occurred on Fred Droste Road, also known as R553, behind ArcelorMittal.

The crash took place around 7am, involving a private scholar transport minibus and a side tipper truck. 12 pupils were pronounced dead at the scene, and one later died in hospital from injuries sustained in the collision.

Other pupils were transported to Sebokeng and Kopanong hospitals for medical treatment, confirmed Gauteng MEC for Health and Wellness, Nomantu Nkomo Ralehoko.

CONTINUE READING: UPDATE: Vanderbijlpark scholar transport crash kills 13 pupils

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo. Picture: X / @Action4SA

ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo has been granted R2 000 bail following his arrest on Monday, 19 January.

He appeared before the Palm Ridge Magistrate’s Court facing charges of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) and pointing of a firearm.

Khumalo was detained at the Katlehong police station after voluntarily handing himself over to the South African Police Service (Saps) following reports indicating that there were plans to arrest him.

The case stems from a police raid conducted last year at the residence of a suspected drug dealer in Katlehong, where law enforcement officers seized unlicensed ammunition. Khumalo was present during the operation.

CONTINUE READING: ActionSA Ekurhuleni mayoral candidate Xolani Khumalo granted bail

Morero under fire for broken promise to keep Joburg clean and safe after G20

Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

Two months after the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Johannesburg Mayor Dada Morero has admitted that the inner city is regressing.

This comes after a person posted a video on X showing the poor state of the Joburg CBD since November, when South Africa hosted world leaders at the first G20 summit on African soil.

“Officials have dropped the ball, I said this in December, but we are not folding. The inner city is a priority,” said Morero in response to complaints on X.

When The Citizen spoke to Morero at the G20 Leaders Summit in November, he was adamant that the City of Johannesburg would continue to keep the streets clean after the world leaders left South Africa.

CONTINUE READING: Morero under fire for broken promise to keep Joburg clean and safe after G20

Multiple kidnappers arrested after man abducted while driving with wife

Picture: Saps

Eight kidnapping suspects have been arrested in connection with the abduction of a man near Booysens.

Authorities rescued the 43-year-old victim from a hostel in Soweto, while effecting arrests at multiple locations.

The suspects were due in the Lenasia Magistrate’s Court on Monday for their first appearance on charges of kidnapping and extortion.

A man and wife were travelling home from work on 9 January when they were forced off the road in Booysens by armed men in a Toyota Quantum. The wife was left at the scene while the suspects drove away with her husband in their Quantum.

CONTINUE READING: Multiple kidnappers arrested after man abducted while driving with wife

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Love seeker shot dead | National disaster declared after floods | SA rescue teams search for missing Ekurhuleni MMC