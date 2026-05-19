In case you missed it: MK party fires Ndhlela | Tot’s grandparents remain behind bars | Erasmus’ National Order of Ikhamanga

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 19 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, former president Jacob Zuma’s MK party has dismissed its national spokesperson and member of parliament, Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Meanwhile, missing two-year-old Omphile Sethole’s grandparents remain behind bars until their formal bail application.

Furthermore, Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus and veteran DJ Oscar “Oskido Mdlongwa have been has honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold and Silver, respectively.

Weather tomorrow: 20 May 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of damaging coastal winds between Table Bay and Cape Agulhas. Cool mornings, fog and isolated thundershowers are expected in inland provinces through Wednesday afternoon. Full weather forecast here.

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Another shake-up in Zuma’s MK party

Former uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party national spokesperson Nhlamulo Ndhlela. Picture: X

Former President Jacob Zuma’s MK party has dismissed its national spokesperson and member of parliament, Nhlamulo Ndhlela, with immediate effect, replacing him with former Star editor Sifiso Mahlangu.

The dramatic shake‑up comes just days after Ndhlela read out a controversial statement that triggered his removal.

MK party Secretary‑General Sibonelo Nomvalo announced the decision on Monday, 18 May, saying the party’s national officials had acted swiftly to restore order after the communication debacle.

CONTINUE READING: Another shake-up in Zuma’s MK party

Grandparents of missing Limpopo toddler remain behind bars

Picture: iStock

The grandparents of missing two-year-old Omphile Sethole will stay behind bars until their formal bail application next week Monday.

The pair, Nkgalakana Vinolia Mabusela (52) and Lesiba Jacob Ledwaba (55), briefly appeared before the Mahwelereng Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

They were arrested on Friday, nearly two weeks after the toddler was reported missing. They were charged with alleged child negligence, and not for the disappearance of the toddler.

CONTINUE READING: Grandparents of missing Limpopo toddler remain behind bars

‘Outstanding contribution’: Rassie Erasmus receives National Order

Rassie Erasmus is awarded the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold. Picture: X

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander congratulated Springbok head coach Rassie Erasmus, who was honoured with the National Order of Ikhamanga in Gold by the Presidency on Tuesday.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism, and sport.

According to the Presidency, Erasmus was nominated to receive the Order for his “inspirational leadership in national and international rugby that has propelled the Springboks to repeated Rugby World Cup championships”.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Outstanding contribution’: Rassie Erasmus receives National Order

35 non-compliant senior municipal appointments identified – How it affects SA’s economy

An unmaintained street in the Emfuleni municipality, south of Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen.

Voters will head to the ballot box in November to elect municipal leaders, but much of the attention six months out has been on senior municipal employees.

This week, a corruption-accused city manager returned to his post following a high-profile bail application, drawing uproar from political opposition.

Additionally, the Department of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) recently disclosed how many senior officials have been identified as either unqualified or compromised.

CONTINUE READING: 35 non-compliant senior municipal appointments identified – How it affects SA’s economy

Oskido receives Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for creating opportunities for young musicians

The official citation of The Order of Ikhamanga recognises Oskido’s decades of work uplifting emerging talent. Picture: Gallo Images/Oupa Bopape

Veteran DJ, record producer, and kwaito pioneer Oscar “Oskido” Mdlongwa has been conferred with the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver. The order is considered one of South Africa’s highest civilian honours and was bestowed by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

The National Orders Investiture Ceremony took place at the Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guesthouse on Tuesday, 19 May 2026. Ramaphosa bestowed the Order of Ikhamanga in Silver on Oskido during the ceremony, which was broadcast live.

He was one of several music figures honoured at the ceremony, joining Grammy-winning flautist Wouter Kellerman, jazz and gospel artist Jonathan Butler and several posthumous honourees.

CONTINUE READING: Oskido receives Order of Ikhamanga in Silver for creating opportunities for young musicians

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Sibanyoni case collapses | ConCourt rules on NHI certificate | Viljoens decry US prison conditions