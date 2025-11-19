In case you missed it: Mogotsi called a liar | Sassa recovers millions | The ‘other Rachel’ in Siya Kolisi’s life

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 19 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, alleged political “fixer” Oupa Brown Mogotsi has pushed back against claims that he is a habitual liar under cross-examination.

Meanwhile, the South African Social Security Agency has revealed that it recovered hundreds of millions of rands through an intensive verification process that uncovered widespread fraud.

Furthermore, Springbok captain Siya Kolisi’s closeness with Dutch influencer Rachel John has sparked dating rumours.

Weather tomorrow: 20 November 2025

Severe thunderstorms, extreme heat and high fire danger threaten several provinces on Thursday, as the South African Weather Service issues multiple alerts. Full weather forecast here.

Madlanga commission: Brown Mogotsi denies accusation that he’s a ‘professional liar’

Oupa Brown Mogotsi testifies at the Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 18 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Alleged political “fixer” Oupa Brown Mogotsi has pushed back against claims that he is a habitual liar under cross-examination.

He appeared for a second day before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Wednesday.

Mogotsi had testified the previous day that he is a contact agent for the South African Police Service (Saps).

Stealing identities and faking lifestyles: How Sassa fraud crackdown saved taxpayers R340m

Picture: Gallo Images/ Alet Pretorius

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) revealed that it recovered hundreds of millions of rands through an intensive verification process that uncovered widespread fraud, including fake websites, identity theft, and thousands of ineligible beneficiaries receiving grants meant for the country’s most vulnerable citizens.

During a briefing to parliament’s portfolio committee on social development on Wednesday, 19 November, Sassa revealed that its anti-fraud measures have already generated monthly savings of R28.5 million, with projections showing the intervention could save taxpayers approximately R340 million annually once all fraudulent grants are removed from the system.

The fraud crackdown comes after two first-year students from Stellenbosch University exposed critical vulnerabilities in Sassa’s Social Relief of Distress grant (SRD) application system last year, prompting an independent investigation and sweeping reforms to the agency’s digital infrastructure.

‘Whose THAT girl?’: What to know about Siya Kolisi’s ‘other Rachel’ [VIDEO]

Dutch influencer Rachel John and Springboks skipper Siya Kolisi stepped out together in Turin after the national rugby team’s crushing victory against Italy on Saturday. Pictures: Instagram and X

Rumours around Siya Kolisi’s love life have been swirling ever since reports surfaced hinting that the Springbok captain may be getting close to popular Dutch content creator Rachel John.

This after the 34-year-old rugby icon was seen sitting next to the Dutch model, TV star and author on Saturday at the ATP year-end tournament between Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz and Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime in Turin.

During the match, the camera was turned on the pair who were accompanied by Kolisi’s teammates and close friends Eben Etzebeth and RG Snyman, as well as Snyman’s wife, Saskia.

Siya, now one of the world’s most recognisable rugby stars, has kept his personal life low-key in recent months. But with Rachel appearing alongside him, online speculation has been rife since Netwerk24 featured the pair in a report.

Video of person shooting Ramaphosa poster ‘ambushes’ Zuma-Sambudla trial

MK party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla with advocate Dali Mpofu at the KwaZulu-Natal High Court in Durban on 10 November. Picture: Gallo Images

Accusations of ambush tactics flew in the KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) High Court in Durban as tensions rose between the prosecution and defence in the terrorism trial of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) party MP Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla.

Proceedings resumed on Wednesday with social media law expert Emma Sadleir continuing her testimony.

The expert described locating a screenshot – originally retrieved from media sources – of a deleted tweet containing a video of an individual firing shots at an ANC election poster of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

