In case you missed it: SA’s R2.2tn energy plan | ANCYL leader slams ‘comrades’ | Expropriation Act legal battle

In today’s news update, Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa has outlined the government’s initiatives aimed at adopting cleaner and more sustainable energy sources, while ANC Youth League president has criticised corruption accused comrades.

Furthermore, R130 million was blown on a failed bulkwater project in Limpopo.

In addition, several weather alerts have been issued for Saturday. Here’s the full weather forecast here.

Ramokgopa details government’s R2.2 trillion investment in move towards green energy

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa. Picture: GCIS

Minister of Electricity and Energy Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa says for the first time in history, the country will witness more electricity generated from clean energy sources than from fossil fuels.

On Sunday, Ramokgopa briefed the media on South Africa’s Integrated Resource Plan (IRP 2025) following its approval by Cabinet on Wednesday, 15 October.

‘Anyone who associates with criminals is not my comrade’ – Malatji slams ANC leaders ‘found at crime scenes’

ANC flag outside Luthuli House on 15 July 2022. Picture: Michel Bega

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji has once lamented the “disastrous” unemployment rate, crime and corruption in South Africa.

Malatji addressed the ANCYL Tolomane Mnyayiza Regional Oliver Tambo Memorial Lecture at the Port Shepstone Civic Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) and called on leaders to resolve the issue.

Ramaphosa asks court to change wording of Expropriation Act

Afriforum CEO Kallie Kriel. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

President Cyril Ramaphosa has suggested alternate wording for a key section of the Expropriation Act after admitting a contradiction in terms.

The disputed clause relates to the terms of engagement between the state and private citizens looking to defend their property.

Zulu throne battle: Prince Simakade could take King Misuzulu to ConCourt

King Misuzulu kaZwelithini with President Cyril Ramaphosa at the unveiling of the King Shaka statue in Durban on 7 November 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Siyabonga Sokhela

Prince Simakade could approach the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) to challenge the ascension of Zulu King Misuzulu kaZwelithini.

This follows the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) overturning a previous ruling that had previously deemed President Cyril Ramaphosa’s recognition of King Misuzulu unlawful.

R130 million spent in Limpopo, but water dololo!

Picture: iStock

The thirsty residents of Maruleng local municipality in the Hoedspruit area of Limpopo continue to compete for dirty water with animals such as donkeys, monkeys, baboons and goats, 31 years into democracy.

This, after the Mopani district municipality spent R130 million on a failed bulkwater project.

