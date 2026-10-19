In case you missed it: Mbeki denies secret amnesty talks | Masemola returns | Swanepoel’s 14th Victoria’s Secret show

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 19 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes former president Thabo Mbeki has denied allegations that he secretly held meetings with former president FW de Klerk and the generals of the South African Defence Force (SADF) in an attempt to assist them avoid prosecutions for their apartheid-era crimes.

Meanwhile, National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola used his first day back at the helm of the South African Police Service (Saps) to deliver a blunt message to police leadership: the era of divisions, mistrust, and internal battles must end if the organisation is to effectively fight crime and restore public confidence.

Furthermore, South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel still commands the runway with undeniable presence. She dazzles audiences nearly twenty years after her first strut.

Weather tomorrow: 16 October, 2026

Rough seas and damaging interior and coastal winds are expected to disrupt beachfront activities and cause problems for high-sided vehicles in parts of KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) on Tuesday, 20 October, while certain areas in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and North West face high fire danger conditions. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Complete fabrication’: Mbeki denies secret meetings with De Klerk and SADF generals for their amnesty

Former President Thabo Mbeki testifies before the Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) in Johannesburg, 19 October 2026, as part of investigation into alleged political interference in the prosecution of apartheid-era crimes. Picture: Nigel Sibanda /The Citizen

Former president Thabo Mbeki has denied allegations that he secretly held meetings with former president FW de Klerk and the generals of the South African Defence Force (SADF) in an attempt to assist them avoid prosecutions for their apartheid-era crimes.

On Monday, Mbeki appeared before the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry, which is investigating whether efforts were made to stop the prosecution of Truth and Reconciliation Commission (TRC) cases.

The Calata Group, representing families of the victims of apartheid-era crimes, accused the government and its various administrations it led, including Mbeki’s, of failing the TRC victims’ families by failing to instruct the Minister of Justice, National Directors of Prosecution and Police Commissioners to act on the TRC reports he received during his presidency.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Complete fabrication’: Mbeki denies secret meetings with De Klerk and SADF generals for their amnesty

Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

The ANC Women’s League (ANCWL) has called for formal internal disciplinary action against ANC National Chairperson Gwede Mantashe.

The organisation demanded that Mantashe issue a public apology following explicit and controversial comments he made when asked about allegations of sex-for-jobs exploitation while on a campaign trail in North West this month.

The backlash stems from a media exchange in which a reporter questioned Mantashe regarding reports that a municipal councillor in a mining town had allegedly solicited sexual favours from women seeking work.

CONTINUE READING: Mantashe in hot water over vulgar ‘sex-for-jobs’ comments

‘I’m not here for revenge,’ Masemola says as he returns to lead Saps

National Police Commissioner Fannie Masemola. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

National Police Commissioner General Fannie Masemola used his first day back at the helm of the South African Police Service (SAPS) to deliver a blunt message to police leadership: the era of divisions, mistrust, and internal battles must end if the organisation is to effectively fight crime and restore public confidence.

Masemola was placed on precautionary suspension in April by mutual agreement with the president after appearing in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court to face allegations of contravening the PFMA.

However, the legal cloud hanging over the police chief was lifted when the National Director of Public Prosecutions instructed on 15 September 2026 that the charges be withdrawn. The Pretoria Magistrate’s Court subsequently formalised the withdrawal of the charges on 22 September 2026.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I’m not here for revenge,’ Masemola says as he returns to lead Saps

Late musician Kiernan ‘AKA’ Forbes at the funeral service of Anele Tembe in Durban on 16 April 2021. Picture: Gallo Images/True Love

Evidence of markings on the body of late musician Kiernan “AKA” Forbes and forensic findings about the position of his fiancée, Anele Tembe, just moments before her death reportedly rang through the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

The inquest resumed on Monday, 19 October 2026, with witnesses presenting evidence relating to the circumstances surrounding Tembe’s death on 11 April 2021.

Tembe, 22, fell from the 10th floor of the Pepperclub Hotel in Loop Street, Cape Town, and was declared dead at the scene.

CONTINUE READING: AKA’s body scratches and what Anele Tembe’s footprints may say about her last moments

South African Candice Swanepoel’s 14th Victoria’s Secret show and $10m moment [PICS]

Picture: Instagram

South African supermodel Candice Swanepoel still commands the runway with undeniable presence. She dazzles audiences nearly twenty years after her first strut.

South Africa has every reason to cheer as Candice Swanepoel graces the Victoria’s Secret runway once again. This marks her 14th appearance and proves why her face is unforgettable in fashion.

The KwaZulu-Natal-born supermodel walked in the lingerie giant’s latest fashion show on Sunday, 18 October 2026, in California. This extended a career that has seen her move from a young South African model to an international fashion powerhouse.

CONTINUE READING: South African Candice Swanepoel’s 14th Victoria’s Secret show and $10m moment [PICS]

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Zuma discharged | Mbeki to testify at TRC | BMA’s new system