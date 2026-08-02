In case you missed it: Expropriation Act case | R1bn Prasa security deal | Women’s month

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 2 August 2026, in our daily news update.

In today’s news update, the Expropriation Act is set for a legal battle in court, while the National Treasury is investigating a R1 billion security contract at Prasa.

Furthermore, Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sindisiwe Chikunga has called for greater economic empowerment of women.

In addition, check out the weather forecast here.

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Here are your top stories of the day: 1 August 2026

High xourt showdown: DA, AfriForum, IRR challenge Ramaphosa’s Expropriation Law

Picture: iStock

The Western Cape High Court is expected to hear an application to challenge parts of the Expropriation Act.

The matter is expected to be heard before the court on Monday, 3 August 2026.

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ANC veteran’s R1bn Prasa security deal under scrutiny

A Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) train. Picture: Gallo Images/Deon Raath

A politically connected security group allegedly led by ANC veteran Paul Langa has extracted more than R1 billion from the Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) through a procurement arrangement now under scrutiny by the National Treasury.

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Women’s Month: Chikunga demands ‘economic power, not slogans’

Minister Sindisiwe Chikunga delivered the keynote address at the Empower Her Market Trade Fair. Picture: Supplied

“Putting financial control firmly in a woman’s hands,” the government’s message this year, as Minister of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sidisiwe Chikunga, launched Women’s Month.

Chikunga addressed the Empower Her market trade fair, taking place in Durban on Saturday, 1 August 2026.

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Committee slams DA irregularity claims in Parliament rebuild

Smoke billows out of the National Assembly building after the fire at Parliament on 2 January 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images

Parliament’s Joint Standing Committee on the Financial Management of Parliament (JSCFMP) has dismissed claims of governance issues in the rebuilding of the National Assembly (NA).

This comes after the DA called for an urgent investigation into how the project was handled.

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Durban woman jailed for 18 years for R3.7m Sars Vat fraud

Picture: iStock

A 53‑year-old woman has been sentenced to 18 years in jail for defrauding the South African Revenue Service (SARS) of more than R3.7 million through fraudulent VAT claims, a ruling prosecutors say underscores the seriousness of tax crimes that undermine the government’s ability to deliver essential services.

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Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Ramaposa confronted | Tshwane city manager reinstated | Bibo Makwedini funeral