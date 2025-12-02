In case you missed it: Authorities probe Meyiwa trial threats | No-confidence motions withdrawn | Feeling year-end fatigue?

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 2 December 2025, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the authorities have launched a murder conspiracy investigation following claims that a group of people attended the Senzo Meyiwa trial seeking to harm key participants in the case.

Meanwhile, the former mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, has withdrawn a motion of no confidence proposal against the current mayor, Dada Morero.

Furthermore, as South Africans push through the final stretch of 2025, psychologists warn that a growing number of employees are reporting “year-end fatigue”, a seasonal spike in exhaustion, irritability and mental overload that typically emerges in November and December.

Weather tomorrow: 3 December 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued yellow level 2 and level 1 warnings for severe thunderstorms across several provinces, with risks of hail, damaging winds, heavy downpours and lightning on Wednesday, 3 December.

Meanwhile, extremely high fire danger and hot to very hot conditions are also expected in parts of the Northern Cape and Western Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Murder conspiracy probe launched over ‘threats’ as Senzo Meyiwa trial adjourned

Fans attend funeral service of the late Senzo Meyiwa at Moses Mabhida Stadium on 1 November 2014. Picture: Anesh Debiky/Gallo Images

The authorities have launched a murder conspiracy investigation following claims that a group of people attended the Senzo Meyiwa trial seeking to harm key participants in the case.

The trial resumed on Tuesday at the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria, where Judge Ratha Mokgoatlheng was set to hear arguments on the admissibility of a statement by defence witness Sifiso “Gwabini” Zungu.

Zungu challenged the testimony of his uncle and key state witness, Constable Sizwe Skhumbuzo Zungu.

High Court conviction brings long-awaited justice for Caiphus Nyoka

Two ex-apartheid officers are convicted for the 1987 murder of COSAS activist Caiphus Nyoka. Picture: Supplied.

Almost 40 years after Caiphus Nyoka, a student activist and Congress of South African Students (COSAS) member, was murdered in a planned police raid, the two apartheid ex-officers implicated were convicted.

The Pretoria High Court sitting in the Johannesburg High Court has found former Sergeant Abraham Hercules Engelbrecht, 61, guilty of Nyoka’s premeditated murder. It also found former Sergeant Pieter Stander, 60, guilty of the same crime.

Nyoka was a respected leader within COSAS in Daveyton and served as a Transco East Rand coordinator. He played a significant role in mobilising young people during the struggle.

‘This does not mean we have forgotten’: Amad and Morero call truce as no-confidence motions withdrawn

Johannesburg City council meeting at the Connie Bapela House in Braamfontein. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

The former mayor of Johannesburg, Kabelo Gwamanda, has withdrawn a motion of no confidence proposal against the current mayor, Dada Morero.

This move comes after a meeting of coalition partners on Monday afternoon.

The meeting resolved that the ANC and its coalition partners must treat each other with respect and stop using motions of no confidence as a form of punishment when there are disagreements.

Municipal failures laid bare as AGSA reports R2.32bn water tanker expenditure

Image: iStock

The auditor-general of South Africa (AG) has revealed that 59 municipalities spent R2.32 billion on water tankering during the 2023\24 financial year.

Of this, R419 million was spent irregularly.

Jolene Pillay, senior manager at the AG, briefed the parliamentary portfolio committee on water and sanitation on its Water Sector Report on Tuesday.

Feeling year-end fatigue? Here’s why

Picture: iStock

As South Africans push through the final stretch of 2025, psychologists warn that a growing number of employees are reporting “year-end fatigue”, a seasonal spike in exhaustion, irritability and mental overload that typically emerges in November and December.

Health and wellness psychologist, Evelyn Nagel, describes year-end fatigue as “a contextual, recurring increase in work-related and emotional exhaustion that emerges at the close of the calendar or fiscal year”.

It is not a clinical diagnosis, but a seasonal intensification of burnout-like symptoms driven by deadline clustering, performance reviews, unmet yearly goals and staff shortages as colleagues go on leave.

