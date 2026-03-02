In case you missed it: Fuel prices rise again | Six dead in Joburg building collapse | South Africans caught in Middle East crisis

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 2 March 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, motorists will pay more at the pumps from Wednesday, 4 March.

Meanwhile, six people reportedly died in a building collapse in the south of Johannesburg.

Furthermore, South Africans in the Middle East have been urged to make contact with their nearest embassy amid conflict.

Weather tomorrow: 3 March 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms and localised flooding in Limpopo on Tuesday. Full weather forecast here.

Fuel prices rise again: Here’s what you’ll pay at the pump from Wednesday

Petrol and diesel price changes from Wednesday. Picture: iStock

Motorists will pay more for petrol, diesel and paraffin from Wednesday.

The increases can be attributed to a cocktail of rising crude oil prices, stronger global demand, and geopolitical tensions pushing fuel costs higher.

Both grades of petrol, 93 and 95, in unleaded and lead replacement form, will increase by 20 cents per litre.

Diesel will see steeper hikes: the 0.05% sulphur grade goes up by 62 cents per litre, while the cleaner 0.005% sulphur variant rises by 65 cents per litre.

Six dead in Johannesburg building collapse

Picture: iStock

Six people reportedly died in a building collapse in the south of Johannesburg, as emergency management teams conduct rescue operations.

City of Johannesburg emergency management services (EMS) are on the scene at 6 Amethyst Business Park, Amethyst Road in Ormonde, responding to a building collapse.

Rescue operations are underway, prioritising search and rescue, according to EMS spokesperson Xolile Khumalo. The EMS is also securing the scene to make sure that all affected people are safe.

“At this time, the cause of the collapse has not yet been determined. A complete assessment is being conducted and additional resources have been mobilised to support response efforts,” Khumalo said.

Middle East crisis: What South Africans stranded abroad need to know

Plumes of smoke rise following reported explosions allegedly near Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence on Araqi Street in Tehran on March 1, 2026, after Iran’s supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, was killed a day earlier in a large U.S. and Israeli attack, prompting a new wave of retaliatory missile strikes from Iran. (Photo by Mowj / Middle East Images / Middle East Images via AFP)



As conflict escalates across the Middle East, the Department of International Relations and Co-operation (Dirco), Airports Company South Africa (Acsa) and Gift of the Givers are urging South Africans in the region to make contact with their nearest embassy.

Travellers have been warned not to head to airports without checking their flight status first. These precautions have been made following tensions involving Iran, Israel and the United States.

Dirco has called on all South African citizens in the Middle East to contact the embassies accredited to their countries of residence to ensure they are registered and that their whereabouts are known.

‘No blood for my child’: Dad refuses transfusion because of religious beliefs

Picture: iStock

A critically ill Mpumalanga teenager has been waiting for a liver transplant because his father does not want the blood transfusion process to be conducted.

The father, whose name cannot be disclosed due to the sensitivity of the matter, told The Citizen as a member of the Jehovah’s Witnesses, his family members are not allowed to undergo a blood transfusion process.

According to the father, the 14-year-old boy from KwaGuqa in Emalahleni was initially admitted to the Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital, where doctors found he was suffering from kidney failure caused by kidney stones.

Gautrain to be handed over to Gauteng government, new operator to be announced

The Gautrain. Picture: Neil McCartney

MEC of Finance and Economic Development Lebogang Maile has confirmed that the process to select a new operator for Gautrain is “at the advanced stage”.

Maile tabled the Gauteng province 2026 budget at the Gauteng Provincial Legislature on Sunday.

Gautrain will officially be handed over to the Gauteng government as its asset at the end of March after concluding all its repayments to Bombela Concession Company.

Yesterday’s News recap

