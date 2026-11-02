In case you missed it: CT’s missing ballots | Phala Phala duo found guilty | Full-strength Boks to face Italy

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 2 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the effects of the Constitutional Court ruling in a matter between the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the ANC are already being felt on the first day of special votes.

Meanwhile, Imanuwela David, accused of orchastrating the theft of cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, has been convicted alongside his co-accused, Froliana Joseph, while her brother, Ndilinasho David Joseph, has been cleared of all charges.

Furthermore, Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus continued to surprise after naming essentially a full-strength team for their first game of the second phase of the 2026 Nations Championship against Italy in Turin on Saturday.

Weather tomorrow: 3 November, 2026

Fine and warm to hot weather is expected across much of South Africa on Tuesday, 3 November, but severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy rain, hail and excessive lightning could affect several provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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Cape Town’s missing ballots: ConCourt ruling sees 33 million ballots re-printed

A voting station is seen at the Berario Recreation Centre in Randburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

The effects of the Constitutional Court ruling in a matter between the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) and the ANC are already being felt on the first day of special votes.

This comes after some voting stations in Cape Town were unable to open on time because of delays in the delivery of ballot papers.

In a media briefing on Monday, IEC’s deputy chief electoral officer, Masego Sheburi, confirmed that the delays in the opening of the stations are a direct result of the court ruling.

CONTINUE READING: Cape Town’s missing ballots: ConCourt ruling sees 33 million ballots re-printed

Agrizzi ordered to pay R1.66bn in landmark Bosasa corruption confiscation case

Former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi. Picture: Netwerk 24 / Beeld

Former Bosasa chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi has been ordered by the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria to pay the state R1.66 billion in what is being hailed as one of the most significant financial accountability rulings to emerge from South Africa’s state capture era.

The judgment, handed down by Judge Mokhina Mosopa on 29 October 2026, follows a lengthy confiscation inquiry brought by the National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) under the Prevention of Organised Crime Act (Poca).

The court ordered Agrizzi to pay R1,666,582,825.73, together with interest from the date of judgment until final payment.

CONTINUE READING: Agrizzi ordered to pay R1.66bn in landmark Bosasa corruption confiscation case

Two accused found guilty in Phala Phala farm burglary trial as brother walks free

Froliana Joseph (L) and Imanuwela David (R) appear at Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on 7 November 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

Imanuwela David, accused of orchastrating the theft of cash from President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm, has been convicted alongside his co-accused, Froliana Joseph, while her brother, Ndilinasho David Joseph, has been cleared of all charges.

The verdict was handed down by Magistrate Peter Manthata at the Modimolle Regional Court in Limpopo on Monday, 2 November 2026, bringing the trial to a close after a lengthy examination of the evidence and arguments presented by both the state and the defence.

The alleged mastermind and the Joseph siblings faced charges of housebreaking, conspiracy to commit housebreaking with intent to steal and theft.

CONTINUE READING: Two accused found guilty in Phala Phala farm burglary trial as brother walks free

TikToker who allegedly insulted Mkhwanazi and incited violence released on bail

KwaZulu-Natal Provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach)

The Durban Magistrate’s Court has granted TikToker Nkululeko ‘Max’ Makhanya bail of R7 000.

The 38-year-old man was arrested on Sunday afternoon for alleged crimen injuria and incitement of violence.

According to police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), the man posted a video on his TikTok account allegedly insulting provincial Commissioner Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi and inciting people to commit violence.

CONTINUE READING: TikToker who allegedly insulted Mkhwanazi and incited violence released on bail

Full-strength Springbok team named to face Italy in Nations Championship

A full-strength Springbok team featuring players like Pieter-Steph du Toit and captain Siya Kolisi has been named to face Italy in their Nations Championship match in Turin on Saturday.

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus continued to surprise after naming essentially a full-strength team for their first game of the second phase of the 2026 Nations Championship against Italy in Turin on Saturday.

Other than injured regulars such as Eben Etzebeth, Cheslin Kolbe and a few others, the Boks have backed all their big names for the first of four matches on their end-of-year-tour, with France, Ireland and the Finals Weekend at Twickenham to follow.

With most of the Bok players having had heavy workloads during Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry, and having then featured for their various franchises over the past month, many expected Erasmus to give a few fringe players a run, but he instead has shown how seriously he is taking the challenge of Italy.

CONTINUE READING: Full-strength Springbok team named to face Italy in Nations Championship

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Gauteng checks unclaimed bodies | Explosives worth R900 000 seized in Limpopo | North West man sentenced to life imprisonment