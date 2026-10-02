In case you missed it: Record fuel price looms | Sibiya threatens victim’s father | Dru Hill and Silk head to Mzansi

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 2 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, petrol prices are set to rocket by more than R3 a litre next week.

Meanwhile, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard that suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya allegedly threatened the father of the 16-year-old girl at the centre of his sexual grooming case.

Furthermore, American R&B groups Dru Hill and Silk are heading to South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 3 October 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of isolated to scattered showers but widespread in the Northern Cape, Western Cape and Eastern Cape on Saturday. Meanwhile, the rest of the country will be partly cloudy and cool to warm. Full weather forecast here.

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Motorists warned to brace for record petrol pain at the pumps: Here’s how much you might pay

A fuel price shock looms for motorists. Picture: iStock

South African motorists are staring down another brutal blow at the pumps, with petrol prices set to rocket by more than R3 a litre next week, pushing 95 octane past the R30 mark for the first time in the country’s history.

The record prices are expected to put households under severe pressure and perhaps prompt motorists with petrol-guzzling cars to reconsider more fuel-efficient vehicles or electric vehicles.

According to the Central Energy Fund’s (CEF) final monthly update, 95 octane petrol is projected to climb by R3.21, taking the price from R26.92 to R30.13.

CONTINUE READING: Motorists warned to brace for record petrol pain at the pumps: Here’s how much you might pay

‘I can deal with you very quick and easy’: Recording reveals Sibiya’s anger towards teen’s father

Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya appears at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on 1 October 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda / The Citizen

Suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya allegedly threatened the father of the 16-year-old girl at the centre of his sexual grooming case, the Randburg Magistrate’s Court heard on Friday, 2 October.

An audio recording capturing the confrontation was played during Sibiya’s ongoing bail proceedings on Friday, revealing the lieutenant-general’s anger towards the father.

Sibiya is facing charges of sexual grooming, human trafficking and rape following his arrest at a strip club in Sandton on 21 September 2026.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I can deal with you very quick and easy’: Recording reveals Sibiya’s anger towards teen’s father

American groups Dru Hill and Silk to headline ‘We Love R&B’ concert in Pretoria

Picture: Instagram/@djskeelo

American R&B groups Dru Hill and Silk will perform in Pretoria at a one-night concert in May next year.

The groups will headline the We Love R&B Concert Experience, presented by Remoakantse Holdings, at SunBet Arena on 22 May 2027.

Dru Hill is known for songs like In My Bed, while Silk is behind the 1990s hit Meeting in My Bedroom.

CONTINUE READING: American groups Dru Hill and Silk to headline ‘We Love R&B’ concert in Pretoria

‘They are our neighbours, our partners’: Malema says white people should not leave South Africa

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

EFF president Julius Malema says he cannot imagine a South Africa without white people.

He was speaking at the party’s Jazz Hour event in Johannesburg on Thursday.

“We do not hate white people; we love them, so much.

“So much so that we are saying, for their own freedom, they must allow us to be free so they can demolish their walls in Sandton. But as long as there is still Alexandra, there will be high walls in Sandton,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘They are our neighbours, our partners’: Malema says white people should not leave South Africa

WATCH: Police ‘open fire’ on Rhodes University students

Rhodes University. Photo: Rhodes University

Police allegedly opened fire on and arrested protesting students near the Rhodes University campus in Grahamstown, Eastern Cape, on Friday.

Multiple sources reported that students were protesting at a graduation venue when security officials, whom they believe were police, stepped in and allegedly opened fire.

One protester told The Citizen that students ran from the scene, while others were dragged to police vans.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Police ‘open fire’ on Rhodes University students

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Sibiya told teen to save herself for him | Mudzinganyama gets Bail | Proteas avoid group of death