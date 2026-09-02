In case you missed it: Lebeya denies ‘Big Five’ links | ‘Moemish’ ANC list shows party failing | SACAA investigates flyover

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 2 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes former Hawks national head Godfrey Lebeya came under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga commission as he denied knowing several prominent figures allegedly linked to the so-called “Big Five” cartel.

Meanwhile, an expert says the ANC’s failure to submit its full candidate lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on time indicates a collapsing party.

Furthermore, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirms it is investigating Airlink’s flypast at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium after reviewing the flight data, as the airline withdrew its third planned flypast application for this weekend.

Weather tomorrow: 1 September, 2026

Damaging winds are expected to sweep through the Northern, Western and Eastern Cape on Thursday, 3 September, while disruptive rain is set to batter parts of the Eastern Cape and the Free State. Full weather forecast here.

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‘We don’t know all people in SA’: Ex-Hawks boss Lebeya denies knowing alleged ‘Big Five’ cartel figures

Former Hawks head Godfrey Lebeya testifies before Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 1 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Former Hawks national head Godfrey Lebeya came under intense scrutiny at the Madlanga commission as he denied knowing several prominent figures allegedly linked to the so-called “Big Five” cartel.

Lebeya completed his testimony at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Wednesday, 2 September 2026.

The questioning centred on his interactions with controversial businessman Malcolm X, as well as several individuals whose names have surfaced in evidence concerning alleged organised criminal activities.

CONTINUE READING: ‘We don’t know all people in SA’: Ex-Hawks boss Lebeya denies knowing alleged ‘Big Five’ cartel figures

Dirco clears Sooklal over Zuma’s ‘Gupta’ visit

Jacob Zuma’s meeting with Ajay Gupta in India has reignited outrage in South Africa. Picture: X/@tofolux3

The Department of International Relations and Cooperation (Dirco) on Wednesday said an internal review cleared Ambassador Anil Sooklal following former president Jacob Zuma’s private visit to India in June 2026.

The department said the South African High Commission in New Delhi “did not facilitate any substantive engagement between former president Jacob Zuma and Mr Ajay Gupta during the visit”.

Dirco said the review looked into the assistance the High Commission gave Zuma during the trip and the High Commissioner’s attendance at a religious event in Haridwar, where Gupta was also present.

CONTINUE READING: Dirco clears Sooklal over Zuma’s ‘Gupta’ visit

ANC flag. Picture, supplied.

An expert says the ANC’s failure to submit its full candidate lists to the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) on time indicates a collapsing party.

On Monday, the party confirmed that it had not submitted all the names of its candidates who will stand as councillors and proportional representatives because of system errors on the IEC’s side.

“On the day of lodgement, the commission’s candidate-capture system experienced technical issues that affected a number of contesting parties.

CONTINUE READING: ANC candidate list moemish a sign of a collapsing party, says analyst

Did Ramaphosa act in bad faith? Lawyer questions Phala Phala panel report

Members of the MK party protest outside the Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on 15 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/ER Lombard

President Cyril Ramaphosa has told the Western Cape High Court that the independent panel appointed to assess the Phala Phala allegations failed to properly consider whether he acted deliberately or in bad faith.

The argument was made on Wednesday, 2 September 2026, on the first day of a three-day hearing into Ramaphosa’s review application as it got under way in Cape Town.

Judge President Nolwazi Mabindla-Boqwana, Judge Mark Sher, and Judge Ncumisa Mayosi are hearing arguments in the president’s challenge to the findings of the Section 89 independent panel, chaired by former chief justice Sandile Ngcobo.

CONTINUE READING: Did Ramaphosa act in bad faith? Lawyer questions Phala Phala panel report

Airlink withdraws FNB Stadium flyover application as SACAA investigates Cape Town stunt

Airlink jets stage a dramatic flyover during the Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry second Test at Cape Town Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Ashley Vlotman/Gallo Images

The South African Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA) confirms it is investigating Airlink’s flypast at Cape Town’s DHL Stadium after reviewing the flight data, as the airline withdrew its third planned flypast application for this weekend.

In a statement on Wednesday, SACAA said South Africa has one of the most sought-after aviation talents in the world.

“As a country, we remain proud of the 0% record in fatal accidents in the commercial airline operations space for over four decades,” the aviation regulator said.

“This is a record we intend to uphold well into the future, and it is therefore critical that we interrogate this past weekend’s events with clear minds and data at our disposal to determine if there were any safety concerns which warrant a review, as we seek to continuously strengthen our safety standards.”

CONTINUE READING: Airlink withdraws FNB Stadium flyover application as SACAA investigates Cape Town stunt

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Feroz Khan’s doctored sick note | Pitso Mosimane returns to Bafana Bafana | Woolies recalls shampoo