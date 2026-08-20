In case you missed it: Life in Joburg gets worse | Scharnick arrested at Madlanga | Du Toit to captain Boks vs All Blacks

Catch up on the biggest stories this Thursday, 20 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes just weeks after The Citizen reported on paper shortages at major service delivery centres and telephone lines to the city being down, councillors have warned that broken roads will not be fixed for the foreseeable future.

Meanwhile, a Sowetan journalist has opened a case of intimidation against suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s ally Stuart James Scharnick, leading to a dramatic arrest outside the Madlanga commission.

Furthermore, centre Damian de Allende will become the 10th player in history to earn 100 Test caps for South Africa when the Springboks meet the All Blacks in the opening game of the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry in Johannesburg on Saturday.

Weather tomorrow: 21 August, 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of extremely high fire danger conditions in parts of the Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape, with fine and warm conditions expected across SA. Full weather forecast here.

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Living in Joburg: Paper shortages, phone lines down and now your roads ‘can’t be fixed’

Joburg mayor Dada Morero with members of the mayoral committee and officials from the Johannesburg Roads Agency. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Just weeks after The Citizen reported on paper shortages at major service delivery centres and telephone lines to the city being down, councillors have warned that broken roads will not be fixed for the foreseeable future.

All of this is over unpaid service providers as the city battles a mounting debt crisis.

Ward 72 councillor Daniel Schay briefed his ward in a circulating video about what he described as a disastrous situation in the City of Joburg. He said he had attended a councillor’s forum with city officials this week, where they were told that the city’s financial problems are affecting service delivery.

CONTINUE READING: Living in Joburg: Paper shortages, phone lines down and now your roads ‘can’t be fixed’

Former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa shot dead, police probe murder

Aubrey Tsengwa. shot dead on Wednesday night in Joodsekamp. Picture: X/@KnysnaPlett

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating the circumstances surrounding the killing of the former mayor of Knysna and ANC councillor Aubrey Tsengwa.

Tsengwa was shot dead on Wednesday night in Joodsekamp.

Western Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg said detectives from the provincial Serious and Violent Crime Unit are investigating the killing.

CONTINUE READING: Former Knysna mayor Aubrey Tsengwa shot dead, police probe murder

Sibiya’s ally Scharnick arrested outside Madlanga commission after clash with journalist [VIDEOS]

James Stuart Scharnick. Picture: @misumuzi_4/ X

A Sowetan journalist has opened a case of intimidation against suspended deputy national police commissioner Shadrack Sibiya’s ally Stuart James Scharnick, leading to a dramatic arrest outside the Madlanga commission.

The South African Police Service (Saps) nabbed Scharnick outside Brigitte Mabandla College in Pretoria after he allegedly confronted Herman Moloi during the tea adjournment on Thursday.

The journalist was doing his job and taking visuals at the Madlanga commission on the second day of suspended MP and National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams’ testimony.

CONTINUE READING: Sibiya’s ally Scharnick arrested outside Madlanga commission after clash with journalist [VIDEOS]

Short changed: What’s really stealing our children’s height?

A feeding programme provides children with a meal. Picture: Brenton Geach/Gallo Images

A child’s height can look like a family trait, a harmless variation or simply “the way children are”. But when a child is too short for their age because their body has not received enough of the right nutrients over time, the problem runs deeper than the measuring tape.

Nearly one in three South African children under five (28.8%) is affected by stunting, a severe chronic undernutrition crisis.

Health minister Aaron Motsoaledi submitted these figures, which are well above the global average according to WHO, to the South African Human Rights Commission’s (SAHRC) inquiry into food systems recently.

CONTINUE READING: Short changed: What’s really stealing our children’s height?

Du Toit to captain Boks in first Test against All Blacks, as De Allende hits 100

Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the Springboks in the first Test against the All Blacks on Saturday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Centre Damian de Allende will become the 10th player in history to earn 100 Test caps for South Africa when the Springboks meet the All Blacks in the opening game of the inaugural Rugby’s Greatest Rivalry in Johannesburg on Saturday.

The teams will clash in the first of four Tests at Ellis Park at 5.10pm.

Flank Pieter-Steph du Toit will captain the side in the absence of the injured Siya Kolisi.

CONTINUE READING: Du Toit to captain Boks in first Test against All Blacks, as De Allende hits 100

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Stolen Saps firearms | DJ Warras murder suspect wanted | ‘Mkhwanazi must explain’ – Fadiel Adams