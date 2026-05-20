In case you missed it: Morero denies Joburg’s broke | Activist Molosankwe shot dead | Rosemary Ndlovu found guilty

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 20 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has denied that the City of Johannesburg is broke and on the brink of collapse.

Meanwhile, police have confirmed that Mahikeng crime activist and traditional healer Thato Molosankwe has been shot dead in the North West province.

Furthermore, the Kempton Park Regional Court has reportedly found Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu and her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, guilty of inciting someone to commit murder.

Weather tomorrow: 21 May, 2026

South Africa is set to experience a cool to warm day tomorrow, with partly cloudy skies, rain and thundershowers expected in some provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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Morero denies that Johannesburg is broke at his state of the city address

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero delivers his state of the city address, 20 May 2026, at St Mary’s Cathedral in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Johannesburg mayor Dada Morero has denied that the City of Johannesburg is broke and on the brink of collapse.

He was speaking at St. Mary’s Anglican church on Wednesday, where he delivered this year’s state of the city address (Soca). Morero said the ANC-led coalition inherited a broke city from the DA in 2019 and once more in 2023 when the DA was removed from power.

Despite the poor state of the city, the mayor said his administration has things under control.

CONTINUE READING: Morero denies that Johannesburg is broke at his state of the city address

Storms: SAA plane ‘was close to running out of fuel’

Picture: Moneyweb

A South African Airways (SAA) flight allegedly came dangerously close to fuel exhaustion after diverting twice during last Monday’s violent Cape storm, before eventually landing safely in Gqeberha.

Flight SA313 from Johannesburg to Cape Town on 11 May encountered severe weather while attempting to land in Cape Town, where gale-force north-westerly winds, heavy rain and low cloud forced numerous aircraft to abandon landing attempts.

According to aviation sources familiar with the incident, concerns emerged onboard as the diversion sequence unfolded and fuel reserves diminished.

CONTINUE READING: Storms: SAA plane ‘was close to running out of fuel’

Activist Thato Molosankwe shot dead in his home

Police have confirmed that Activist Thato Molosankwe has been shot dead in the North West province. Picture: X/@Dzungie007

Police have confirmed that Mahikeng crime activist and traditional healer Thato Molosankwe has been shot dead in the North West province.

It is understood that Molosankwe was shot at his house in Lomanyaneng early on Wednesday morning.

North West police spokesperson Captain Majang Skalkie confirmed the incident to The Citizen.

CONTINUE READING: Activist Thato Molosankwe shot dead in his home

Major water shutdown next week: Here’s what Tshwane residents need to know

Picture: iStock

Millions of Tshwane households face water supply disruptions from next week Friday as Rand Water conducts critical annual maintenance across its Palmiet, Zuikerbosch and Mapleton systems.

Rand Water on Wednesday notified the City of Tshwane of planned annual maintenance across three of its major supply systems, scheduled to run for nearly seven weeks.

The maintenance, coordinated with Eskom’s critical maintenance programme, aims to improve network reliability and efficiency ahead of winter demand peaks.

CONTINUE READING: Major water shutdown next week: Here’s what Tshwane residents need to know

Justice prevails: Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau found guilty after failed murder plot

FILE: Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau appeared in the Kempton Park Regional Court on Thursday, 19 September 2024. Picture: Neil McCartney

The Kempton Park Regional Court has reportedly found Rosemary Nomia Ndlovu and her co-accused, Nomsa Mudau, guilty of inciting someone to commit murder.

Ndlovu and Nomsa returned to the court on Wednesday, where the sentence was handed down.

According to the state, the two conspired to kill Nomsa’s ex-husband, Justice Mudau, in 2018 for insurance payouts.

CONTINUE READING: Justice prevails: Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau found guilty after failed murder plot

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: MK party fires Ndhlela | Tot’s grandparents remain behind bars | Erasmus’ National Order of Ikhamanga