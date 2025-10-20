In case you missed it: How Katiso Molefe was linked to Swart’s murder | DA’s BBBEE alternative | Matric exam timetable

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 20 October 2025, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Madlanga Commission heard how controversial businessman Katiso Molefe was linked to whistleblower Armand Swart’s murder.

Meanwhile, the DA says it needs the support of the ANC to replace BBBEE and introduce a new inclusive bill that will reduce corruption and grow the economy.

Furthermore, the department of basic educationhas confirmed that the final National Senior Certificate examinations will commence on Tuesday, 21 October, and end on Thursday, 27 November.

Weather tomorrow: 21 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned that a heatwave will grip the Northern and Western Cape until Wednesday, with extreme fire danger warnings and isolated showers expected elsewhere. Full weather forecast here.

Armand Swart murder: investigator details how they allegedly linked Katiso Molefe to case

Controversial businessman Katiso Molefe. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

An investigator in the organised crime unit of the South African Police Service (Saps) has shared insight into how criminals make it difficult for police to link them to crime scenes.

The investigator, only identified as Witness A, testified before the Madlanga commission in camera due to safety reasons on Monday. He, Witness B and Witness C are living in safe houses and are involved in investigations into Gauteng criminal cartels.

Swart, an employee at Q Tech Engineering Company based in Vereeniging, was shot and killed while seated in his vehicle outside his workplace by two suspects who were driving a white Hyundai i20 on 17 April 2024.

Four men – Sandton businessman Katiso “KT” Molefe, former police detective Michael Pule Tau, Musa Kekana and Tiego Floyd Mabusela – have been arrested in the case.

‘This is not a case of trying to repeat apartheid’: DA offers the ANC an alternative to BBBEEE

DA head of policy, Mathew Cuthbert briefs media at Inkululeko House in Johannesburg, 20 October 2025, about its proposed new Bill to replace BBBEE. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The DA says it needs the support of the ANC to replace BBBEE and introduce a new inclusive bill that will reduce corruption and grow the economy.

The DA’s head of policy, Mathew Cuthbert, said the Economic Inclusion for All Bill aims to replace years of ineffective ANC empowerment policies that have left the majority of South Africans unemployed.

Cuthbert and other senior DA leaders announced the bill in Johannesburg on Monday. He said the problem with BBBEE is that it has created a feeding trough for the ANC’s cadres who have benefited at the expense of the poor and vulnerable.

Cuthbert said the DA’s proposed Economic Inclusion for All Bill seeks to amend the Public Procurement Amendment Act of 2024, to repeal all race-based preferential procurement provisions and replace them with a real empowerment system that targets poverty as the proxy for disadvantage instead of race.

Matric exams start Tuesday: Here is when you write what [TIMETABLE]

Picture: iStock

The Department of Basic Education (DBE) has confirmed that the final National Senior Certificate examinations will commence on Tuesday, 21 October, and continue through Thursday, 27 November.

The Computer Applications Technology Paper 1 practical will kick off the examination period.

More than one million candidates have registered across four assessment bodies to write this year’s end-of-year examinations, according to Umalusi’s audit of the system’s readiness.

Tebogo G Mashego apologises to Maphorisa and other artists that he swore at

Apologetic. Tebogo Mashego has apologised to artists he swore at during his social media outburst. Picture: tebogogmashego/Instagram

About a month after apologising to his fans for his social media outburst, Tebogo G Mashego has also apologised to fellow artists whom he swore at during his social media breakdown.

“Today I come with an apology because I swore at grootmans,” said Mashego in a video on his social media.

Referring to them as ‘Grootmans’, an original Afrikaans term that is used in urban South Africa to describe an older brother, Mashego apologised to DJ Maphorisa, DJ Karri, Mr JazziQ and Spitjodipichi.

“Please forgive me. I was not supposed to spew those insults, saying that I want to kill them…I want to ask for forgiveness for that,” said the Biri Marung artist.

Tolashe accused of lying to parliament on director-general contract

Social Development Minister Sisisi Tolashe. Picture: Gallo Images / Brenton Geach

The DA has lodged an ethics complaint against Minister of Social Development Nokuzola Tolashe, accusing her of deliberately misleading Parliament regarding the employment contract duration of the department’s Director-General Peter Netshipale.

DA Spokesperson on Social Development, Alexandra Abrahams, on Sunday stated that the minister had contradicted a Cabinet resolution when responding to parliamentary questions about Netshipale’s appointment.

“By publishing a misleading response to a written parliamentary question and submitting a misleading report to the portfolio committee on Netshipale’s appointment, the DA has concluded that the Minister has lied to Parliament not once but twice, which may constitute an offence,” Abrahams said.

