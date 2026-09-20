In case you missed it: ‘Apartheid 2.0’ | Lawyer slams disbarment bid | Kempton Park kidnapping capital

Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 20 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the raging debate around the US-SA relations continues with International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola’s latest remarks coming under the spotlight. Is the US regime being hypocritical in their treatment of SA?

There is also a war of words in KwaZulu-Natal after a lawyer hit back at a former University of Zululand employee pushing for her disbarment over allegations of professional misconduct.

There is also anger on the ground in Kempton Park, which has recorded the highest number of kidnappings in the province.

We have a guide to some pretty cool things to do this upcoming long weekend, and interrogate whether the financial advice dished to your parents is better left in the 90s.

Weather tomorrow: 21 September, 2026

KwaZulu-Natal will bear the brunt of Monday’s weather, according to the South African Weather Service (Saws). A yellow level 2 warning for severe thunderstorms will be in place for the province.

Most other provinces will be cloudy with isolated showers, while west of the Western Cape will stay fine.

Full weather forecast here.

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Lamola calls Trump’s Afrikaner resettlement programme ‘Apartheid 2.0’

Ronald Ozzy Lamola, Foreign Minister of South Africa, addresses the meeting of the Binational Commission. Picture: Michael Kappeler / DPA / dpa Picture-Alliance via AFP.

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has drawn both criticism and praise after remarks at the African Diaspora Forum in Washington, DC, organised by the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation.

In his remarks, Lamola criticised the Trump administration for its stance on South African policies. Lamola said the Trump administration was criticising SA’s policies because it is against social cohesion.

“If South African democracy succeeds in terms of achieving the advancement of all humanity, black, white, Indians and everyone, that they can live together, it means it can also succeed in the United States of America,” said Lamola.

CONTINUE READING: Lamola calls Trump’s Afrikaner resettlement programme ‘Apartheid 2.0’

‘He’s a disgruntled, vexatious litigant’: Lawyer hits back at ex-Unizulu employee’s disbarment bid

University of Zululand. Picture: Supplied

A KwaZulu-Natal lawyer has hit back at a former University of Zululand (Unizulu) employee pushing for her disbarment over allegations of professional misconduct, describing her accuser as “a disgruntled, vexatious litigator”.

This week, The Citizen revealed that the institution’s former acting procurement head, Ndabenhle Zulu, has taken his bid to have attorney Joanne Philip disbarred in a complaint stemming from her representation of the university in his disciplinary proceedings to the Constitutional Court.

He is accusing the lawyer of unprofessional conduct for allegedly lying under oath. He claimed Philip allegedly deposed an affidavit in which she made untrue statements. He also accuses her of unethical conduct for allegedly deposing an affidavit on behalf of her client that the client did not sign.

CONTINUE READING: ‘He’s a disgruntled, vexatious litigant’: Lawyer hits back at ex-Unizulu employee’s disbarment bid

Kempton Park records highest number of kidnapping cases in Gauteng

Communities and NGOs picket in Kempton Park after a fifth body of a woman was discovered. Picture: Hein Kaiser

Kempton Park remains a subject of discussion as residents express fear, anger and dissatisfaction amid the discovery of women’s bodies and accusations of police not doing enough to address issues.

On Saturday, 12 September, the South African Police Service (Saps) warned women in and around Kempton Park, particularly the Rhodesfield area, to exercise extreme caution following the discovery of several bodies of women in the same area over a period of approximately two months.

The Gauteng Provincial Legislature’s Portfolio Committee on Community Safety has called for an urgent and coordinated response to the escalating kidnapping crisis in the province.

CONTINUE READING: Kempton Park records highest number of kidnapping cases in Gauteng

Heritage Day 2026: Things to do in Gauteng over the long weekend

Big Zulu’s on the Go West lineup this weekend. Picture Supplied

This week is the shortest of the season, as Heritage Day falls on Thursday, 24 September. It’s a potential four-day weekend, and all it takes is a day’s leave on Friday for a break of note.

And, if you’re not planning on joining the political slap-on-the-back festival circuit, there’s plenty more interesting things to do than listen to promises for November’s poll.

CONTINUE READING: Heritage Day 2026: Things to do in Gauteng over the long weekend

Does your parents’ financial advice still work?

Picture: iStock

Many parents have offered their children financial advice that worked when they were building wealth but may not work as well today. Advice like saving for a house deposit, avoiding debt where possible, keeping money in a savings account, and finding a good, stable job may not be as effective as it once was.

Lee Hancox, head of channel and segment marketing at Sanlam, says it’s still solid advice; however, in a world that looks vastly different from 20 or 30 years ago, some of these rules may need a rewrite.

“Our parents could plan around a more predictable path. For example, many started in one company and stayed there. Today, people tend to change focus areas and often have more than one income stream.

“Another reality is that property is less affordable than it was back then, whether buying or renting. So, a lot of young people can’t get started because they can’t afford to.”

CONTINUE READING: Does your parents’ financial advice still work?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: IDAC boss imposter | Madlanga deadline extended | Chiefs ‘won’t win the league’