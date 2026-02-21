News

Home » News

In case you missed it: Mashaba vs Zille | Parks Tau moves to save Tongaat Hulett | Kenny Kunene on Cape Town roads

Picture of Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

By Tshehla Cornelius Koteli

Business journalist

7 minute read

21 February 2026

08:00 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 21 February 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

Action SA leader Herman Mashaba

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Neil McCartney

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

In the news today, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has officially announced his intention to run for mayor of Johannesburg again.

Meanwhile, Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, said liquidation should be the last resort for Tongaat Hulett, as the government believes the business remains capable of being stabilised and restructured.

Furthermore, Kenny Kunene has waved away the claim that Cape Town streets are in a better condition than Johannesburg’s, saying anyone who believes so is “indoctrinated”.

Weather tomorrow: 22 February 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued a warning of severe thunderstorms accompanied by heavy downpours, damaging winds, excessive lightning and hail over the north-central parts of the Northern Cape for Sunday. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

It’s official: Mashaba vs Zille

Can Mashabas party survive without joining forces
ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has officially announced his intention to run for mayor of Johannesburg again.

Herman Mashaba was mayor of the city, representing the DA, between 2016 and 2019, and there have been calls for him to return

While Mashaba previously told The Citizen that he could not confirm whether he would throw his name in the ring for the position ahead of the local government elections this year, he made it official on Saturday.

CONTINUE READING: It’s official: Mashaba vs Zille

 Minister Tau moves to save Tongaat Hulett from liquidation

Minister Tau moves to save Tongaat Hulett
Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba lesolle

Minister of Trade, Industry and Competition, Parks Tau, said liquidation should be the last resort for Tongaat Hulett, as the government believes the business remains capable of being stabilised and restructured.

RELATED ARTICLES

This follows as the sugar processor battles mounting financial pressure, with close to 163 000 tonnes of cut-price sugar entering the domestic market, intensifying fears of its downfall.

Tau acknowledged that the Sugar Industry remains under pressure due to difficult trading conditions, both domestically and internationally.

CONTINUE READING: Minister Tau moves to save Tongaat Hulett from liquidation

Kenny Kunene says we have been ‘indoctrinated’ to believe Cape Town roads are better than Joburg’s

Kensington hole
A vehicle passes a massive hole in the road at the intersection of Queen Street and Langerman Drive in Kensington, Johannesburg, 7 January 2026. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Kenny Kunene has waved away the claim that Cape Town streets are in a better condition than Johannesburg’s, saying anyone who believes so is “indoctrinated”.

The Joburg MMC for transport was recently asked by Podcast and Chill co-host MacG why Joburg was in such a shabby state.

“When you travel to Cape Town, and you look at the roads, you see how beautiful it is. It’s clean. Why can’t we do that? When you land in Johannesburg, it is like a dumping site,” the podcaster claimed.

CONTINUE READING: Kenny Kunene says we have been ‘indoctrinated’ to believe Cape Town roads are better than Joburg’s

Northern Cape hit-and-run kills unidentified man on Goodhouse road, police appeal for help

Northern Cape hit and run
Picture: iStock

Nababeep police are investigating a culpable homicide case after an unknown male was struck and killed by a vehicle whose driver fled the scene in the early hours of Saturday morning in Concordia.

A distinctive pair of beige veldskoene may be the key to identifying the victim. The police are appealing to the public for information.

According to spokesperson Captain Ivan Magerman, the incident occurred at approximately 05:25 when police responded to a report of an unresponsive person lying in the middle of the Goodhouse road.

“Saps responded to a complaint of an unknown person lying unresponsive in the middle of the Goodhouse road in Concordia,” said Magerman. “Upon the arrival of the police, an unknown male was discovered with injuries.”

CONTINUE READING: Northern Cape hit-and-run kills unidentified man on Goodhouse road, police appeal for help

Do you trust the troops? SANDF chief says public confidence and morale ‘has never been higher’

SA defenceless against major military powers
SANDF members at Air Force Base Waterkloof in Centurion on 15 June 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Despite reports of public mistrust and low morale in the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), its chief says confidence could not be higher.

General Rudzani Maphwanya was speaking at the Armed Forces Day commemoration in Thohoyandou, Limpopo, on Saturday.

Armed Forces Day is observed annually to commemorate the sinking of the SS Mendi in 1917. President Cyril Ramaphosa was expected to lead the event and address a military that is reportedly demoralised.

“The morale of the people of South Africa and the morale of the SANDF has never been at its highest like now [SIC],” he told broadcaster Newzroom Afrika.

CONTINUE READING: Do you trust the troops? SANDF chief says public confidence and morale ‘has never been higher’

YESTERDAY’S RECAP

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Five NC miners trapped underground | Over 200 prison escapees at large | SA murder rate decreases

Support Local Journalism

Add The Citizen as a Preferred Source on Google and follow us on Google News to see more of our trusted reporting in Google News and Top Stories.

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News

Read more on these topics

daily news update in case you missed it

EDITOR'S CHOICE

News Work or study in Russia: Inside the tactics allegedly used by MK party to supply African cannon fodder
News ‘Not a smart move’ for Mkhwanazi to reject PKTT dockets, says Sibiya
Crime 284 inmates escaped police custody in under a year, and only 82 have been rearrested
News Farmers sweat over uncertainty of Tongaat Hulett’s future
News ‘We want to close down and leave for good’: Joburg businesses without water for nine months

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp

Support Local Journalism

Google
Add as Preferred Source on Google
Google News
Follow on Google News