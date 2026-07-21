In case you missed it: Mkhwanazi, ex get bail | Johnson alleges death threats | Why SA feels poorer

Catch up on the biggest stories this Tuesday, 21 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi, along with his former romantic partner, will be released from custody after being granted bail.

Meanwhile, head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Andrea Johnson, says the organisation’s investigation into Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and co-accused has adversely affected her life.

Furthermore, poverty is decreasing, and while even some South Africans living below the poverty line don’t consider themselves poor, those powering the economic machine are feeling the strain.

Weather tomorrow: 21 July, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extremely high fire danger over Eastern Cape municipalities, as most provinces expect fine, cool to warm conditions. Full weather forecast here.

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Julius Mkhwanazi and ex-girlfriend granted bail in precious stones theft case

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief Julius Mkhwanazi and Witness K appears in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 19 July 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) deputy chief, Julius Mkhwanazi, along with his former romantic partner, will be released from custody after being granted bail.

Mkhwanazi and a Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) officer, identified as Witness K, returned to the dock before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

The case resumed as part of ongoing bail proceedings, following their detention at Germiston Police Station overnight.

CONTINUE READING: Julius Mkhwanazi and ex-girlfriend granted bail in precious stones theft case

High Court orders seizure of R325m empire of Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela

Businessman and Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin Hangwani Morgan Maumela. Picture: X/@Brettbenraphael

The Johannesburg High Court has granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit (AFU) a final order stripping alleged corruption-accused businessman and Tembisa Hospital tender kingpin Hangwani Maumela of R326 million in mansions, Lamborghinis and Bentleys, a move rooted in slain whistle‑blower Babita Deokaran’s exposé of hospital corruption.

The order was granted by Judge Sahida Mahomed on Monday, 20 July 2026.

It marks a significant step in the State’s efforts to claw back proceeds allegedly derived from the sprawling R2.3 billion Tembisa Hospital corruption scheme, which investigators say siphoned off public funds meant for healthcare.

CONTINUE READING: High Court orders seizure of R325m empire of Tembisa Hospital tender tycoon Hangwani Maumela

‘Get body bags ready’: Johnson speaks on alleged death threats before Khumalo’s arrest

IDAC Head Andrea Johnson testifies at the Parliamentary Ad Hoc Committee inquiry into alleged corruption and political interference in the criminal justice system at Good Hope Chambers on November 06, 2025 in Cape Town, South Africa. (Photo by Gallo Images/Brenton Geach).

Head of the Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac), Adrea Johnson, says the organisation’s investigation into Intelligence head Dumisani Khumalo and co-accused has adversely affected her life.

Johnson appeared at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday to respond to allegations that Idac unlawfully operates outside of its mandate and that it pursued a criminal case against Khumalo and other officials at Crime Intelligence due to interference at the South African Police Service (Saps).

Khumalo was arrested on 26 June 2025 in connection with the alleged irregular appointment of a former BMW employee to the rank of brigadier. Johnson said the arrest was a result of a criminal complaint filed by National Coloured Congress (NCC) leader Fadiel Adams.

Johnson has denied KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi‘s testimony before parliament’s Ad hoc committee in October last year that Khumalo’s arrest was an attempt to stop a criminal investigation in Gauteng.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Get body bags ready’: Johnson speaks on alleged death threats before Khumalo’s arrest

BMW, AK-47s and exposed intestines: Security guard recounts Joe Sibanyoni attempted hit

Bethwell Mzamo Cele appears in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on 21 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

A security guard delivered gripping testimony in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg, describing how he narrowly escaped death during a brazen alleged assassination attempt targeting taxi boss Johannes “Joe Ferrari” Sibanyoni.

The second day of the high-profile trial involving alleged mastermind Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala, his wife, Tsakane Matlala, hitmen Musa Kekana, Tiego Floyd Mabusela and Nthabiseng Zandile Nzama got underway in court on Tuesday, 21 July 2026.

The five accused have pleaded not guilty to 25 charges, including 11 counts of attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, fraud (defeating the ends of justice as an alternative), money laundering, and the illegal possession of prohibited firearms and ammunition.

CONTINUE READING: BMW, AK-47s and exposed intestines: Security guard recounts Joe Sibanyoni attempted hit

More people are poorer than they think: Here’s why

Picture: iStock

Poverty is decreasing, and while even some South Africans living below the poverty line don’t consider themselves poor, those powering the economic machine are feeling the strain.

A recent report on subjective poverty showed that roughly one in four households considered themselves poor, despite almost 40% of households falling below the lower poverty line.

Both numbers had improved in the last decade, and StatsSA boasts improved monthly percentages for key industries, but experts warn against a “fragmenting” of society.

CONTINUE READING: More people are poorer than they think: Here’s why

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Matlala pleads not guilty | Joburg on financial tightrope | Tyla becomes a Bratz doll