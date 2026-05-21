In case you missed it: Mashatile on rich friends | 10 killed in bus and taxi crash | SportyTV’s R10 World Cup subscription

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 21 May 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he will not stop associating with his rich friends simply because there could be some conflict of interest.

Meanwhile, a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus claimed 10 lives in Mpumalanga.

Furthermore, SportyTV has announced that fans will be able to watch all 104 matches of the Fifa World Cup 2026 for a once-off payment of just R10.

Weather tomorrow: 22 May 2026

Cloudy and partly cloudy skies are expected across the country on Friday, along with scattered showers and thundershowers in most provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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Mashatile denies fixing government tenders for his wealthy friends, slams DA for judging rich black people

Deputy President Paul Mashatile. Picture: X / @ParliamentofRSA

Deputy President Paul Mashatile says he will not stop associating with his rich friends simply because there could be some conflict of interest.

Mashatile was responding to oral questions in parliament on Thursday.

“There are many people I know in this country, some of them have been my friends for more than 20, 30 years. When I went into politics, they went into business, so you are saying to me, please do not see them anymore, do not associate with them because they are in business,” he said.

Mashatile said he would never use his powers as deputy president to score government tenders for his friends. This is despite reports that some of his friends have benefited from lucrative government contracts.

CONTINUE READING: Mashatile denies fixing government tenders for his wealthy friends, slams DA for judging rich black people

10 killed in head-on collision between bus and taxi in Mpumalanga

Ten people have been killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus in Mpumalanga. Picture: ArriveAlive/Facebook

Ten people have been killed in a head-on collision between a minibus taxi and a bus in Mpumalanga.

It is understood that the accident occurred on the R39 highway between Standerton and Morgenzon on Thursday morning

All 10 deceased were occupants of the minibus taxi, including the driver. Eight people died at the scene, one died while being transported to the hospital and another passed away while receiving treatment at a hospital in Standerton.

CONTINUE READING: 10 killed in head-on collision between bus and taxi in Mpumalanga

R10 to watch all 104 Fifa World Cup matches? Mzansi fans stunned by new streaming deal

Picture istock

South African football supporters are set for a major game-changing viewing experience after SportyTV announced that fans will be able to watch all 104 matches of the Fifa World Cup 2026 for a once-off payment of just R10.

In a new move, the platform confirmed that every match from the global football spectacle will be available in one place without the frustration of switching between broadcasters, subscriptions or expensive viewing packages.

The tournament, which will be hosted across the United States, Mexico and Canada, is expected to be the biggest Fifa World Cup in history, and SportyTV says it wants South Africans to enjoy every moment seamlessly across all devices.

CONTINUE READING: R10 to watch all 104 Fifa World Cup matches? Mzansi fans stunned by new streaming deal

My wife and girlfriend working doesn’t excuse me from my duties, says Sotheni in bail application

Matipandile Sotheni appears at Brakpan Magistrates’ Court on 18 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/OJ Koloti

Matipandile Sotheni has told the Brakpan Magistrate’s Court that his wife and girlfriend being employed does not mean he should not provide for his children.

Sotheni, a former elite police officer, returned to the court on Thursday to continue his bail application in connection with the murder of Marius van der Merwe, also known as “Witness D”.

Van der Merwe was shot dead at his home in Brakpan on 5 December 2025. His wife and two children survived the shooting.

The former member of the Special Task Force (STF) within the South African Police Service (Saps) is facing 16 charges, including murder, conspiracy to commit murder, three counts of attempted murder, unlawful possession of a firearm, ammunition-related offences and theft.

CONTINUE READING: My wife and girlfriend working doesn’t excuse me from my duties, says Sotheni in bail application

Sassa fires 43 officials over fraud and corruption cases

Picture: Gallo Images

The South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) has dismissed 43 officials implicated in fraud, theft, corruption and serious maladministration during the 2025/2026 financial year as the agency intensifies efforts to clean up its systems and improve governance.

The dismissals were revealed on Wednesday when the Department of Social Development, Sassa and the National Development Agency appeared before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Appropriations to outline budget allocations and measures aimed at safeguarding public funds.

Sassa CEO Themba Matlou told the committee the dismissals followed “stringent measures” introduced to combat fraud and corruption within the agency.

CONTINUE READING: Sassa fires 43 officials over fraud and corruption cases

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Morero denies Joburg’s broke | Activist Molosankwe shot dead | Rosemary Ndlovu found guilty