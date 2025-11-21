In case you missed it: GBVF declared national disaster | SA will not handover G20 to US ‘junior’ | US revokes Naledi Pandor’s visa

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 21 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, gender-based violence and femicide has been officially classified as a national disaster.

Meanwhile, the Presidency says Ramaphosa will not hand over the G20 presidency to the US chargé d’affaires, Marc Dillard.

Furthermore, former minister of international relations Naledi Pandor’s United States visa has been revoked.

Weather tomorrow: 22 November 2025

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of partly cloudy and cool conditions over the central and eastern parts of the country, with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers possible from the afternoon. Otherwise, it will be fine and warm to hot. Full weather forecast here.

GBVF officially classified a national disaster in South Africa

Protesters hold placards as they lie on the ground during the women’s nationwide shutdown at Constitution Hill in Johannesburg on 21 November 2025, ahead of the G20 Summit. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / AFP

Gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) has been officially classified as a national disaster, the Ministry of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) announced on Friday.

The announcement was made on the same day that thousands of women staged a nationwide shutdown demanding urgent action.

The move also comes a day after President Cyril Ramaphosa declared GBVF a national crisis.

The president’s declaration of GBV as a national crisis is a political and social acknowledgement of the severity of the problem.

Presidency explains why Ramaphosa ‘will not’ hand over G20 to a junior US embassy official [VIDEO]

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the 7th Social Justice Summit in Cape Town. Picture: X / @PresidencyZA

Following White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slamming a head of state, accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of “running his mouth” over the US’ boycott of the G20 Leaders’ Summit, the Presidency says Ramaphosa will not hand over the G20 presidency to the US chargé d’affaires, Marc D Dillard.

Dillard is expected to lead the US delegation at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Nasrec, Johannesburg, this weekend.

With US President Donald Trump and high-profile individuals boycotting the G20 Leaders’ Summit, Ramaphosa’s spokesperson, Vincent Magwenya, posted on X, saying the president will not hand over the G20 Presidency to a junior official.

In diplomatic terms, Dillard is considered a junior embassy official. “The President will not hand over to a Charge’ d’Affaires. It’s a breach of established protocol. No head of state and government anywhere in the world would do it,” Magwenya told The Citizen.

This may be why Naledi Pandor’s visa to the US was revoked

Former International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor speaking to the media on the steps of the International Court of Justice. Picture: Screengrab

As former minister of international relations Naledi Pandor seeks answers about why her United States visa was revoked, it is possible that a lobby group or an individual may have written to the US government to try to stop her from entering the country.

Pandor, who is also the chairperson of the Nelson Mandela Foundation, said she was informed of the decision in an email from the United States Consulate this week, despite having travelled to the US on multiple occasions.

After retiring from politics in 2024, Pandor was granted a multiple-entry visitor’s visa for short-term stays in the US.

Pandor, who returned from her most recent visit to the US this week, told The Citizen that the US Consulate did not provide any reasons for revoking her visa.

Lucky Dube remains Gallo Music’s top-selling artist as label nears 100th anniversary

Lucky Dube is the highest selling artist in the history of Gallo Music. Picture: Ebet Roberts?Getty Images

In 1996, when record company Gallo was 70 years old, South African artist Lucky Dube received the Best Selling African Musician award at the World Music Awards.

Now, just three months before Gallo — South Africa’s oldest independent label — marks its 100th anniversary, the company’s Head of Synch, Curation and Playlists, Kwelagobe Sekele, says Dube remains its all-time highest-selling artist.

“Lucky Dube, who till today, stands as an African world icon alongside Ladysmith Black Mambazo, Miriam Makeba and Hugh Masekela whose recording careers started at Gallo,” Sekele tells The Citizen.

Shebeshxt’s legal woes deepen as court postpones his bail application

Shebeshxt. Picture: Twitter/X

The Polokwane Magistrate’s Court has postponed the case of 30-year-old musician Lehlohonolo Chauke, known by his stage name Shebeshxt. Shebeshxt made his third court appearance on Friday.

NPA Limpopo spokesperson Mashudu Malabi-Dzhagi told Polokwane Observer that the state was ready to proceed with the bail application of Shebeshxt. Unfortunately, the defence was not ready.

“They told the court that there are some other issues they need to revisit on their side. He’s no longer facing a schedule 5, but a schedule 6 offence, because we have found that he has other matters from Lebowakgomo.”

