Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 21 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, two men have been sentenced to life imprisonment for the murder of KwaZulu-Natal farmer Russell Cromhout.

Meanwhile, 12 people were injured after a taxi collided with a truck and overturned on the N12 West in Alberton.

Furthermore, the family of former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has warned the public against fundraising scams following her death.

Weather tomorrow: 22 November 2026

Residents in seven provinces have been warned to prepare for severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours and hail on Sunday, 22 November 2026. Full weather forecast here.

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Two men sentenced to life for KZN farm murder committed while on parole

Two Evaton men who hacked three people to death with a panga over stolen drugs and a firearm have been sentenced to life imprisonment. Picture: iStock

Two men have received life sentences for a murder committed while they were out on parole.

Sibongiseni Mkhize and Nkosinathi Ndlovu were convicted of the murder KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) farmer Russell Cromhout and on Friday were sentenced in the Durban High Court.

As well as the life sentences for murder, the pair were also given 20 years for house robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm, which will run concurrently with the lengthier sentence.

CONTINUE READING: Two men sentenced to life for KZN farm murder committed while on parole

12 injured as taxi overturns after truck collision on N12 in Alberton

Twelve people were injured after a taxi collided with a truck and overturned on the N12 West in Alberton. Picture: Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services.

Twelve people were injured after a taxi collided with a truck and overturned on the N12 West in Alberton, forcing the closure of three lanes and triggering a major emergency response.

The accident occurred on Friday, 20 November 2026 at 11:47pm, just before the Voortrekker Road off-ramp.

The City of Ekurhuleni Disaster and Emergency Management Services (DEMS) Call Centre received a call about the serious motor vehicle accident.

CONTINUE READING: 12 injured as taxi overturns after truck collision on N12 in Alberton

Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s family issues warning over fundraising scams

Former Deputy President Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka. Picture: X / The Presidency

The family of late former deputy president Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka has issued an urgent warning against fraudulent fundraising campaigns claiming to act on its behalf, as messages of condolence and support continue to pour in from across South Africa and around the world.

Mlambo-Ngcuka died on Thursday at the age of 71, prompting an outpouring of tributes from political leaders, government officials and civil society organisations.

CONTINUE READING: Phumzile Mlambo-Ngcuka’s family issues warning over fundraising scams

Motorists warned as Ride Joburg triggers major road closures across Joburg: These routes will be affected

Johannesburg motorists are being urged to plan ahead or face significant delays this weekend as major roads across the city close for the annual Ride Joburg cycling race. Picture: EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK

Johannesburg motorists are being urged to plan ahead or face significant delays this weekend as major roads across the city close for the annual Ride Joburg cycling race.

Thousands of cyclists are expected to take part in the event on Sunday, 22 November 2026, triggering widespread traffic disruptions from the early hours of the morning.

CONTINUE READING: Motorists warned as Ride Joburg triggers major road closures across Joburg: These routes will be affected

More female mayors in Limpopo, but why are there so few at the top?

Thandi Zitha was recently sworn in as mayor of Giyani Local Municipality in Limpopo. Picture: Supplied

Limpopo ANC provincial chairperson Dr Phophi Ramathuba may have helped appoint more women than men as mayors across the province’s 22 municipal councils, but she remains the only woman at the top.

The latest crop of mayors will run municipalities from 5 November 2026 to 5 November 2031, and the list is a mix of young blood and experienced hands.

They include councillors Petronella Mauwane for Ba-Phalaborwa and Hlubani Machebele for Collins Chabane municipalities.

CONTINUE READING: More female mayors in Limpopo, but why are there so few at the top?

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Toddler killed in mass shooting | Cat Matlala’s Polo trip | Gauteng health’s R3.6bn debt