In case you missed it: Tshuma plea deal could collapse | Godongwana cuts fuel levy | Cause of Hyron Andrews’ death revealed

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 21 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the plea agreement involving triple-murder suspect Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma faces uncertainty after his lawyer revealed that the accused could not recall pleading guilty to the charges against him.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has answered the call by South Africans to offer relief by reducing the fuel levy.

Furthermore, Lions lock Hyron Andrews’ cause of death has been made known by French authorities.

Weather tomorrow: 22 October, 2026

A warm to hot day has been forecast for most parts of the country, with a heatwave expected to envelop Limpopo’s Western Bushveld on Thursday, 22 October. Full weather forecast here.

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Triple murder: Ndodana Tshuma’s plea deal could collapse as UK fugitive ‘doesn’t remember pleading guilty’

Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma appears before the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 8 September 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Sharon Seretlo

The plea agreement involving triple-murder suspect Ndodana Mkhanyisi Tshuma faces uncertainty after his lawyer revealed that the accused could not recall pleading guilty to the charges against him.

Tshuma appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday, 21 October 2026, as efforts to extradite him to the United Kingdom (UK) continue.

The proceedings took an unexpected turn when the defence raised concerns about its ability to communicate effectively with its client and finalise the agreement with the state.

CONTINUE READING: Triple murder: Ndodana Tshuma’s plea deal could collapse as UK fugitive ‘doesn’t remember pleading guilty’

Bomb threat at King Phalo Airport found to be a false alarm

Police said no explosives, explosive devices, suspicious objects or hazardous materials were found after a systematic search. Picture: Saps

The South African Police Service (Saps) in the Eastern Cape has investigated a bomb threat involving an aircraft at King Phalo Airport in KuGompo City and found it was a false alarm.

Earlier on Wednesday, a bomb threat triggered a major security operation at the airport after someone reported a threat on an aircraft carrying 184 passengers.

The airport’s passenger information desk received a call from an unknown number claiming that there was a bomb on the plane.

CONTINUE READING: Bomb threat at King Phalo Airport found to be a false alarm

Godongwana reduces fuel levy until January – Here’s by how much

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana delivers the medium-term budget policy statement in Cape Town on Wednesday, 21 October 2026. Picture: GCIS

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana has answered the call by South Africans to offer relief by reducing the fuel levy.

Godongwana, while delivering his medium-term budget policy statement (MTBPS) on Wednesday, said the fuel levy will be reduced by R3 per litre for diesel and R1.50 per litre for petrol from 4 November 2026 until 1 December 2026.

This relief will also continue until 5 January 2027. “The relief will continue at a lower amount until 5 January 2027. The diesel levy will be reduced by R1.50 per litre and the petrol levy by R1 per litre,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: Godongwana reduces fuel levy until January – Here’s by how much

More pain at the pumps as petrol prices set to reach new records: Here’s how much you might pay

A fuel price shock looms for motorists. Picture: iStock

South African motorists will be hoping for some relief from Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana’s Medium-Term Budget Policy Statement (MTBS) on Wednesday, as they face the prospect of another crushing fuel price hike in November.

Mid-month data show petrol prices are on track to rise by nearly R2 a litre.

This comes as soaring global oil prices and a weakening rand continue to hammer fuel price recoveries.

CONTINUE READING: More pain at the pumps as petrol prices set to reach new records: Here’s how much you might pay

Hyron Andrews: French authorities reveal cause of death

Hyron Andrews of the Lions, and formerly of the Sharks, passed away last Friday. Picture: Steve Haag Sports/Gallo Images

Lions lock Hyron Andrews’ cause of death has been made known by French authorities.

The 31-year-old Lions player died last Friday, just a day before his team faced La Rochelle in a Champions Cup match.

Andrews only joined the Lions this season after previously playing for the Sharks in Durban and Sale in England.

CONTINUE READING: Hyron Andrews: French authorities reveal cause of death

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Sibiya denied bail | No money to attend job interviews | ‘Married at First Sight: Uncut’ air date