In case you missed it: Naked man with human head arrested | Meet highest paid SOE CEO | Minnie Dlamini to repay NLC money

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 22 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, a man has been arrested after police discovered him naked in a stormwater drain clutching a human head.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s highest-paid CEO in government, Boitumelo Mosako, received a salary package of R15.5 million for the 2025 financial year.

Furthermore, media personality Minnie Dlamini has agreed to repay R50 000 following a Special Investigating Unit probe into irregular National Lotteries Commission funding.

Weather tomorrow: 23 December 2025

Most parts of South Africa can expect cloudy to warm or hot conditions with widespread showers and thundershowers, scattered in several regions and more isolated in others. Full weather forecast here.

Man arrested with human head claims he killed victim to prove he’s the ‘messiah’

Image: Saps

A 29-year-old man has been arrested after police discovered him naked in a stormwater drain clutching a human head following a brutal killing in Bloemfontein’s Central Park area on Sunday afternoon.

Police spokesperson Lieutenant-Colonel Thabo Covane confirmed that officers from Thabure-Parkweg station responded quickly after receiving reports of a suspicious individual in the drainage tunnel beneath Central Park Complex around 3pm.

“Members reacted swiftly, and an African male was found laying naked in the stream with the skull in his hands and was immediately placed under arrest,” Covane said.

Meet the woman who is the highest paid CEO in government

CEO of the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA), Boitumelo Mosako. Picture: Facebook/Development Bank of Southern Africa

South Africa has over 100 state-owned enterprises (SOEs) that were established with the purpose of delivering essential services to the public and drive economic development projects that the private sector may not take on.

The SOEs are led by CEOs who are responsible for steering the organisation’s strategy, ensuring the efficient delivery of public services, and leading the institution in line with government policy and national development goals.

However, their salary packages are mind-blowing.

Boitumelo Mosako of the Development Bank of South Africa (DBSA) is the highest-paid CEO. Mosako’s salary package for the 2025 financial year was R15.5 million, inclusive of guaranteed pay, allowances, benefits and variable pay.

Minnie Dlamini to repay National Lotteries’ R50k after SIU probe

Media personality Minnie Dlamini. Picture: Instagram/@minniedlamini

Media personality Minnie Dlamini has agreed to repay R50 000 following a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) probe into irregular National Lotteries Commission (NLC) funding.

The SIU said Dlamini received the funds unlawfully from the Mshandukani Foundation, a non-profit organisation that had received a grant from the NLC.

The grant was intended to support the 2016 Rio Olympic Games roadshow through South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (SASCOC).

Former mayor explains why Joburg CBD is a mess – and how the ANC should fix it

Former mayor of Johannesburg, Amos Masondo. Picture: Neil McCartney

One of Johannesburg’s earliest mayors after democracy, Amos Masondo, has weighed in on the debate over what is needed to address the complex challenges in the city.

Masondo served as mayor from 2000 to 2011, and he has been credited with major infrastructure projects in Joburg, including transforming townships such as Soweto and Alexandra. His party, the ANC, is now in a power-sharing arrangement with minority parties in the council.

But Masondo believes the ANC can retain power in Johannesburg despite the negative outlook from various polls.

“What Joburg needs right now is leadership, and good leadership at large. The ANC collective has done a fairly decent job,” he said. “Part of what we need is leadership that is about influence, and good influence,” he said.

One person reported dead after floods hit KZN’s South Coast (VIDEOS)

Some houses were damaged during the floods on 21 December 2025. Picture: Facebook/Ugu district municipality

At least one person has died after heavy rain in KwaZulu-Natal’s South Coast on Sunday night led to severe flooding and significant damage to roads and properties.

KwaZulu-Natal MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs (Cogta) Thulasizwe Buthelezi said on Sunday night that the coastal belt from Margate to Port Shepstone was hit by intense rainfall that started around 4.30pm.

The Ugu district municipality confirmed on Monday that one person lost their life when they were caught in a mudslide.

“Sadly, a fatality due to a mudslide at Nyandezulu has been reported,” it said. Three people are also missing in Amanzimtoti.

