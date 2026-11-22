Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 22 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, police have recovered a Lamborghini stolen in KwaZulu-Natal five years ago at a luxury estate in White River, Mpumalanga.

Meanwhile, six suspects have been arrested after a commuter was allegedly robbed and kidnapped during a taxi trip in Vosloorus.

Furthermore, coalition talks in Gauteng have turned bitter, with the DA accusing ActionSA of political extortion.

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Police recover stolen Lamborghini at luxury White River estate

A white Lamborghini stolen in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) five years ago has been recovered in a luxury White River estate hidden alongside a Mercedes-Benz and BMW. Picture: Saps

A white Lamborghini stolen in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) five years ago has been recovered in a luxury White River estate hidden alongside a Mercedes-Benz and BMW.

The South African Police Service (Saps) in Mpumalanga recovered the white Lamborghini during an intelligence-driven operation in White River on Friday, 20 November 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Police recover stolen Lamborghini at luxury White River estate

Taxi ride from hell: Six arrested after commuter robbed, kidnapped and dumped

A routine taxi trip turned into a nightmare when a commuter was allegedly held at gunpoint and knifepoint, robbed and forced to access his banking app. Picture: iStock

A routine taxi trip turned into a nightmare when a commuter was allegedly held at gunpoint and knifepoint, robbed and forced to access his banking app before being dumped beneath a bridge in Vosloorus.

The incident has led to the arrest of six suspects, who police believe may be linked to a robbery syndicate operating in Ekurhuleni.

CONTINUE READING: Taxi ride from hell: Six arrested after commuter robbed, kidnapped and dumped

ActionSA accused of ‘extortion’ as coalition talks turn personal

Democratic Alliance Federal Chairperson Solly Msimanga, Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille and DA Federal Leader Geordin Hill-Lewis. Picture: Lerato Thooe

DA leader Geordin Hill-Lewis has accused ActionSA of political extortion as coalition negotiations over Gauteng’s three major metros descend into a bitter public spat over Helen Zille, with warnings that the DA could walk away without a single mayoralty.

“Their proposal required us to fire two of our mayoral candidates and remove them from council. That is extortion, plain and simple,” Hill-Lewis said.

He added that ActionSA was demanding concessions it would never accept itself.

CONTINUE READING: ActionSA accused of ‘extortion’ as coalition talks turn personal

Ramaphosa announces R100m AI fund to back South African startups

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced plans for a new R100 million venture capital fund to support South African artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups. Picture: Screengrab.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced plans for a new R100 million venture capital fund to support South African artificial intelligence (AI) start-ups, as the government ramps up efforts to position the country as a major player in the rapidly expanding global AI economy.

The announcement followed a week-long working visit to Silicon Valley by Ramaphosa and a delegation of ministers, business leaders, researchers, academics and students aimed at attracting investment and forging partnerships in the technology sector.

CONTINUE READING: Ramaphosa announces R100m AI fund to back South African startups

Limpopo bridge nearly complete after nine years of missed deadlines

The project is set for handover in January. Picture: Alex Japho Matlala

A protracted Limpopo road project abandoned by contractors for years amid allegations of corruption, inefficiency, brown envelopes and being used as a pawn for politicians to bag votes between elections, is now set to open to traffic.

This after nine years of missing deadlines.

The 33km, R400 million project stretching from D15 Morebeng to D3232 into the Sekgosese communities under Greater Letaba Local Municipality in Mopani District, was abandoned by contractors a few years after it was commissioned by the then Limpopo Premier Chupu Stanley Mathabatha in 2017.

CONTINUE READING: Limpopo bridge nearly complete after nine years of missed deadlines

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Two men sentenced to life for KZN farm murder | Mlambo-Ngcuka family warns against scams | Ride Joburg road closures