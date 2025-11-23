In case you missed it: Case opened against Duduzile Zuma over men trapped in Ukraine | Dada Morero on Joburg clean-up | White House accuses SA of undermining G20

Catch up on the biggest stories of Sunday, 23 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube has opened a criminal case against her own sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, over the recruitment of 17 South African men who are now trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg’s Mayor Dada Morero said the city will remain clean and in order after the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Furthermore, tensions are getting worse between the United States (US) and South Africa, with the White House accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of undermining G20’s founding principles.

Weather tomorrow: 24 November 2025

South Africans have been warned to brace for severe thunderstorms, blistering winds, heavy rain, and hail in at least four provinces, including Gauteng. The South African Weather Service (Saws) has issued severe adverse conditions for the country.

The warning comes after strong winds, heavy rain, hail, thunder and lightning hit several parts of the city, including Johannesburg, where the G20 Leaders’ Summit took place. Residents and motorists were warned to take precautions, and this will be no different on Monday. Read full weather forecast here.

Nkosazana Zuma lays charges against sister Duduzile over South Africans trapped in Ukraine

The South African Police Service (Saps) has confirmed Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube has opened a criminal case against her own sister, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, over the recruitment of 17 South African men who are now trapped in the Russia-Ukraine war.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathen confirmed that the Zuma-Mncube opened a criminal case on Sunday.

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla at the swearing-in ceremony of MK party members at Goodhope Chamber in Cape Town on 25 June 2024. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

“Ms Nkosazana Bonganini Zuma-Mncube has deposed an affidavit at the Sandton police station for police to investigate Ms Duduzile Zuma, Ms Siphokasi Xuma and Mr Blessing Khosa. This in relation to seventeen South African men who are allegedly trapped in the Ukraine/Russian War.

“Ms Mncube claims the men were lured to Russia under false pretences and handed to a Russian mercenary group to fight in the Ukrainian war without their knowledge or consent,” Mathe said.

‘Check us on Tuesday’: Morero says Joburg will stay clean after G20 Summit

Johannesburg’s Mayor Dada Morero says the city will remain clean and in order after the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre.

Morero spoke to the media on the last day of the G20 meeting of heads of state on Sunday, where he committed to keeping the city clean.

Joburg Mayor Dada Morero leads the CEO Clean-Up Campaign at Joubert Park on 12 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

“l said this when I became mayor that the city has the capacity to turn around, and I said part of my work is to ensure that I deal with the constraints and the management teams to ensure that I unblock what has been making them not to move as managers and as leaders.

“I have always said it is a management issue, so we have to deal with that and that is why we are beginning to see results,” he said.

White House accuses South Africa of undermining G20’s founding principles

Tensions are getting worse between the United States (US) and South Africa, with the White House accusing President Cyril Ramaphosa of undermining G20’s founding principles.

This follows after South Africa denied a last minute request from the US to accommodate embassy officials to attend the last day of the two day gathering of world leaders, and also have them participate in the handover ceremony.

US President Donald Trump. Picture: AFP

Ramaphosa is supposed to handover the G20 presidency to US President Donald Trump, as the country is the next chair. However, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola said Ramaphosa would not hand over the G20 presidency to a junior official.

Minister: ‘SA had to respect all G20 guests, not bend to US changes’

Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says South Africa did not outmanoeuvre the United States (US) at the G20 summit.

This amid the confusion and drama around the US’ participation at the summit.

Minister in The Presidency, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni. Picture: GCIS

According to Ntshavheni, the US initially communicated that it would send its Vice President, JD Vance.

“Their team came. We worked with them to prepare for their coming. Then they were called back: ‘nobody’s coming.’ We’re not sending anybody to the summit,” she told Newzroom Afrika on Sunday.

South Africa closes G20 Summit – but will it worsen its relationship with the US?

President Cyril Ramaphosa has officially closed the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Johannesburg without the presence of the United States (US) government.

In the lead-up to the summit, US President Donald Trump made several attempts to discredit South Africa’s hosting of it. He and his administration also chose to boycott the event.

South Africa’s President Cyril Ramaphosa attends a photo event with the other leaders at the G20 Leaders’ Summit at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 22 November 2025. Picture: GIANLUIGI GUERCIA / POOL / AFP

Despite this, the G20 leaders reached a consensus and adopted a declaration. Ramaphosa began his closing speech by thanking the countries that attended the G20 meeting in South Africa.

“Your commitment has been vital in reaffirming the G20 as the premier forum for international economic cooperation and ensuring that it continues to drive progress on our most important challenges.”

