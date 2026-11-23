Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 23 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Emfuleni Local Municipality faced its first challenge on Monday, 23 November 2026, after the inaugural council meeting of the seventh administration descended into chaos and was postponed.

Meanwhile, Crime Intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and seven senior police officers are demanding more than R112 million from the state after corruption and fraud charges against them were withdrawn.

Furthermore, the Springboks, possibly in an effort to avoid any slip-ups, conducted their entire team announcement press conference in London on Monday in IsiXhosa.

Weather tomorrow: 24 November, 2026

Several provinces face severe thunderstorms, heavy downpours, flooding, hail and excessive lightning on Tuesday, 24 November, while damaging coastal winds are expected along parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal coastline. Full weather forecast here.

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Emfuleni council meeting collapses amid chaos as DA-led coalition faces first test [VIDEOS]

Emfuleni Local Municipality. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Negotiations between ActionSA and the DA on the future of the metros in Gauteng appear to have reached a dead end.

This comes after ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba made two demands to the DA that the party has described as hard to swallow. Mashaba wants the DA to remove Helen Zille as the party’s mayoral candidate in Joburg. He also wants Cilliers Brink removed as the DA’s mayoral candidate in Tshwane. He has described both leaders as being racist.

In an interview with The Citizen on Wednesday, Mashaba said he has not heard back from the DA since making those demands last week, despite political parties having only a few days left to finalise coalition agreements.

CONTINUE READING: Emfuleni council meeting collapses amid chaos as DA-led coalition faces first test [VIDEOS]

ANC rejects Mashaba’s PR seat horse-trading offer

ANC flag, Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC has rejected Herman Mashaba’s offer to give the party several proportional representation (PR) seats in Gauteng’s three metros.

This comes after Mashaba offered the ANC several PR seats from his own party. He said he did so because the ANC did not have the right candidates to take up the deputy mayor positions in the metros, since the party does not have PR seats in the Gauteng metros.

In exchange for the PR seats, Mashaba would get an additional MMC position in the metros.

CONTINUE READING: ANC rejects Mashaba’s PR seat horse-trading offer

Dumisani Khumalo and senior police officers sue state in R112m bombshell lawsuit

Lieutenant General Dumisani Khumalo at the Madlanga Commission Of Inquiry. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Crime Intelligence boss Lt-Gen Dumisani Khumalo and seven senior police officers are demanding more than R112 million from the state after corruption and fraud charges against them were withdrawn.

The group has accused prosecutors and investigators of malicious prosecution, unlawful arrest and detention, claiming the case left them publicly humiliated and caused lasting emotional and physical harm.

Former Investigating Directorate Against Corruption (Idac) head Andrea Johnson, senior Idac investigator Brian Padayachee and several state entities are among those implicated in the legal notice issued on 19 November 2026.

CONTINUE READING: Dumisani Khumalo and senior police officers sue state in R112m bombshell lawsuit

‘I miss my kids’: Women behind bars say prison gave them a chance to rebuild

Women offenders taking their babies on a stroll at the Mother and Baby Unit in Pollsmoor prison. Picture: Ashraf Hendricks/GroundUp

“I miss my kids and my family, but I’m looking forward to seeing my sentence and learning from my mistakes,” said Hlayisekani Mngomani, a 35-year-old inmate serving an eight-year sentence for fraud.

Mngomani was one of the nine incarcerated women who spoke at the Beauty Beyond Bars dialogue at the Johannesburg Correctional Facility, where incarcerated women, policymakers and civil society partners discussed rehabilitation, dignity and second chances.

She told the gathering that, after arriving in prison in 2024, she decided to rewrite her matric. She passed.

CONTINUE READING: ‘I miss my kids’: Women behind bars say prison gave them a chance to rebuild

Springboks turn to Xhosa to get message across

Springbok assistant coach Mzwandile Stick addressed the media in IsiXhosa at the team announcement press conference in London on Monday. Picture: Dan Clohessy/Gallo Images

The Springboks, possibly in an effort to avoid any slip-ups, conducted their entire team announcement press conference in London on Monday in IsiXhosa. With head coach Rassie Erasmus banned and not allowed to do any media activities, it was led by assistant coach Mzwandile Stick.

Last week, World Rugby banned Erasmus from doing media duties and attending matchdays, including communicating with his staff and players, for six games, due to his comments about the match officials after the Boks went down to France in Paris about 10 days ago.

However, immediately after the sanction was handed down by an independent World Rugby panel, less than a day after the comments were made, SA Rugby requested a full misconduct hearing for Erasmus.

CONTINUE READING: Springboks turn to Xhosa to get message across

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Stolen Lamborghini recovered at luxury estate | Six arrested after commuter’s taxi nightmare | Ramaphosa announces R100m AI fund