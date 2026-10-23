In case you missed it: MK Party fires another SG | Tshwane water crisis ‘indefensible’ | Olivia Dean headlines festival

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 23 October 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes with less than two weeks to the local government elections, a political analyst says the current instability within the MK party may not immediately affect the party at the polls on 4 November.

Meanwhile, at least 595 people in Tshwane’s Region 7 fell ill with gastrointestinal illness between 7 and 19 October 2026 after the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works stopped disinfecting its water.

Furthermore, Olivia Dean will headline the third South African edition of Milk + Cookies, set to take place at Sandringham Farm in Cape Town on 29 January and at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, in Johannesburg on 31 January 2027.

Weather tomorrow: 24 October, 2026

Fine, warm and hot weather conditions are expected in various parts of South Africa on Saturday, 24 October, with possible thundershowers in KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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Here’s how MK party’s latest leadership change could affect them at the polls

MK Party logo. Picture: Supplied.

With less than two weeks to the local government elections, a political analyst says the current instability within the MK party may not immediately affect the party at the polls on 4 November.

The MK party on Thursday dismissed its secretary-general (SG), Sibonelo Nomvalo. He is one of several SGs fired since the party was formed in 2023.

“Comrade Nomvalo has been relieved of his duties as secretary-general following concerns relating to the councillor selection process, internal factionalism, matters concerning dual remuneration, delays in campaign materials, changes within the parliamentary caucus and parliamentary administration that were reportedly not communicated to the president, national officials and the presidency collective.

CONTINUE READING: Here’s how MK party’s latest leadership change could affect them at the polls

Missed targets and lifestyle audits: Here’s how Saps performed in the last financial year

Police officers at parade at FNB Stadium, Johannesburg, on 26 July 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Four out of every five lifestyle audits done on high-ranking police officials found “anomalies” that required further investigation, parliament has heard.

An annual report presented by the South African Police Service (Saps) on Thursday also showed that hundreds of arrested suspects had escaped police custody and over 400 firearms were lost or stolen.

Saps spent 100% of its R120 billion budget for 2025-26 financial year, but achieved 52% of its predetermined targets and recorded an unqualified audit.

CONTINUE READING: Missed targets and lifestyle audits: Here’s how Saps performed in the last financial year

Tshwane mayor says Bronkhorstspruit water crisis is ‘indefensible’

Criminal cases and complaints to oversight bodies have been lodged following the Bronkhorstspruit water crisis. Picture: iStock

At least 595 people in Tshwane’s Region 7 fell ill with gastrointestinal illness between 7 and 19 October 2026 after the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works stopped disinfecting its water.

This is according to government presentations to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Health on Friday, 23 October. No deaths were reported.

Tshwane Mayor Nasiphi Moya admitted to Parliament’s health and water committees that the Bronkhorstspruit Water Treatment Works should never have stopped chlorinating its water.

CONTINUE READING: Tshwane mayor says Bronkhorstspruit water crisis is ‘indefensible’

A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Not delivering service, only harm

Sewage spillage in Thulani township, Snakepark in Soweto, 14 August 2023. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The great poet William Wordsworth once famously declared that he wandered lonely as a cloud, and when his mind is blank, he thinks of golden daffodils. When my mind goes blank, I think of my money problems … or that video of protesting grannies chanting “Zuma must goooooo!”

Their little dance, a bit more clunky than Wordsworth’s daffodils’, makes me laugh without fail and captures a time when citizens were more hopeful that their voice and vote could make a difference.

Nine years later, and less than two weeks before the local government elections, much of that optimism has drained like sewage down the street.

CONTINUE READING: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Not delivering service, only harm

Olivia Dean confirmed as Milk + Cookies 2027 headliner for Cape Town and Joburg

British singer Olivia Dean performs on stage during the BRIT Awards 2026 at the Co-op Live arena, in Manchester on 28 February 2026. Picture: Adrian Dennis / AFP

In late September, one hopeful quote-post sent the timeline into a spin. Milk + Cookies had just announced its return with a “Who will be there?” teaser, and @imbali_s guessed Olivia Dean. Some replies agreed. Others said they loved her but didn’t see her at this festival.

The festival’s official channels have now confirmed that the guess was right.



The British singer will headline the third South African edition of Milk + Cookies, set to take place at Sandringham Farm in Cape Town on 29 January and at the Expo Centre, Nasrec, in Johannesburg on 31 January 2027.

CONTINUE READING: Olivia Dean confirmed as Milk + Cookies 2027 headliner for Cape Town and Joburg

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Mbalula mum on Joburg mayoral candidate | Carrim’s legal woes | SA’s gambling-suicide crisis