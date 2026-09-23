In case you missed it: KZN mass shooting | FF Plus will be at the top of ballot | Sarb hikes interest rates

Catch up on the biggest stories of Wednesday, 23 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, police have launched a 72‑hour manhunt after gunmen massacred 11 people in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

Meanwhile, Corner Mulder and Pieter Groenewald’s Freedom Front Plus (FF+) will be the name displayed at the top of the list of parties on the 2026 local government election ballot.

Furthermore, the South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) has increased interest rates by 25 basis points.

Weather tomorrow: 24 September 2026

Partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected on Heritage Day, with isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms possible over the central and eastern parts of South Africa. Full weather forecast here.

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Police launch manhunt after 11 killed in ‘senseless’ KwaMakhutha massacre

The scene of the mass shooting. Picture: Saps

The Acting National Commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps), Lieutenant General Puleng Dimpane, has ordered KwaZulu‑Natal’s (KZN) top cop to launch a 72‑hour manhunt after gunmen massacred 11 people in KwaMakhutha, south of Durban.

Three other people were injured when armed suspects reportedly entered a house in the Ziko area on Tuesday night, 22 September 2026, and opened fire on people who were gathered inside.

Dimpane has expressed her concern over the senseless loss of life and conveyed her condolences to the families of the deceased, while wishing those injured a speedy recovery.

CONTINUE READING: Police launch manhunt after 11 killed in ‘senseless’ KwaMakhutha massacre

Freedom Front Plus to sit at top of ballot on election day – Here’s why

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba (L) and ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula shake hands at the Gallagher Convention Centre in Johannesburg, 23 September 2026, during the signing of the code of conduct and ballot draw for the 2026 local government elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Corner Mulder and Pieter Groenewald’s Freedom Front Plus (FF+) will be the name displayed at the top of the list of parties on the 2026 local government election ballot.

The Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) held a random draw for the top ballot position during its electoral pledge signing ceremony in Midrand on Wednesday.

The IEC said the draw was necessary to eliminate any perceived advantage gained by the parties whose names began with the first letter of the alphabet.

CONTINUE READING: Freedom Front Plus to sit at top of ballot on election day – Here’s why

South Africans to pay more on their debt repayments as Sarb hikes interest rates

SA Reserve Bank Governor Lesetja Kganyago. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

The South African Reserve Bank (Sarb) delivered bad news for households by hiking interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. Governor Lesetja Kganyago said the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) unanimously made the decision.

The hike is effective from Friday, 25 September 2026.

The Reserve Bank is increasing interest rates to cool rising inflation and protect the rand’s purchasing power. Inflation currently sits at 4.4%, while the Reserve Bank has an inflation target of 3%, with a 1% tolerance on either side.

CONTINUE READING: South Africans to pay more on their debt repayments as Sarb hikes interest rates

Taxi boss Sindane fights Madlanga commission subpoena with medical plea and court bid

General overview at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 22 September 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Mpumalanga taxi boss Oupa Bafana Sindane’s legal team has submitted a medical certificate to the Madlanga commission in a bid to delay his testimony.

Sindane, also known as the “King of the Sky”, was expected to testify before the commission on Wednesday, 23 September 2026.

However, Sindane’s legal team filed an urgent High Court application seeking to block the commission from compelling him to appear.

Sindane also seeks to block the Madlanga commission from using his WhatsApp messages.

CONTINUE READING: Taxi boss Sindane fights Madlanga commission subpoena with medical plea and court bid

Ntsiki Mazwai. Picture: X

Artist and entrepreneur Ntsiki Mazwai said entering politics was a natural progression after years of speaking out on public issues.

Mazwai was unveiled as the Land Party’s Johannesburg mayoral candidate in July.

She said joining political office would allow her voice to directly influence policy.

CONTINUE READING: PODCAST: Ntsiki Mazwai takes aim at Joburg’s problems as Land Party mayoral candidate

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Sibiya accused of escape attempt | Brown Mogotsi denied bail again | Debt to Eskom could hit R358bn