In case you missed it: Gauteng malaria cases and deaths rise | Zille’s raid unlawful? | Hip replacement surgery waiting list

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 24 April 2026 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Gauteng’s department of health continues to appeal to residents to take precautions as malaria deaths in the province spike.

Meanwhile, Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has taken her campaign from waterlogged roads to raiding the former headquarters of the city.

Furthermore, Gauteng patients waiting for hip replacements are forced to go on the public hospital waiting list for three to 10 years.

Weather tomorrow: 25 April 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned that severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours may flood settlements and damage infrastructure across central and south eastern Northern Cape on Saturday. Full weather forecast here.

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Gauteng malaria cases surge as deaths rise sharply

Picture: iStock

With an alarming surge in malaria cases across Gauteng, the province’s department of health is appealing to those who may be at risk to take precautions.

And with World Malaria Day tomorrow, department spokesperson Kealeboga Mohajane has repeated concerns sparked by a spike in malaria cases and related deaths across the province.

“Recent surveillance data indicate a worrying rise in both malaria infections and fatalities. Underscoring the urgent need for strengthened surveillance, early detection and prompt treatment to prevent loss of life,” Mohajane said.

She said between January and December 2025, there were 666 malaria cases and seven deaths. In the first quarter of this year, from January to March, the department recorded 414 confirmed cases and 11 deaths.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng malaria cases surge as deaths rise sharply

Unlawful entry? Zille’s Johannesburg Metro Centre raid questioned [VIDEO]

The Johannesburg Metro Centre in Braamfontein is empty after being deemed unsafe for occupation. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Johannesburg mayoral candidate Helen Zille has taken her campaign from waterlogged roads to the former headquarters of the city.

Johannesburg’s Metro Centre was declared unfit for use almost three years ago, scattering the city’s administrative offices across multiple locations.

The building is subject to redevelopment plans projected to cost roughly R2 billion, with rented temporary offices at one location in Newtown expected to cost roughly R280 million over the next eight years.

Zille stated her and her team entered the building to expose the rot and waste that she believes is characteristic of the current administration. However, political allies-turned opponents accused the raiding party of violating the city’s procedures and abusing their oversight roles.

CONTINUE READING: Unlawful entry? Zille’s Johannesburg Metro Centre raid questioned [VIDEO]

Gauteng hip surgery wait list stretches to ten years

Picture: iStock

Gauteng patients waiting for hip replacements are forced to go on the public hospital waiting list for three to 10 years.

This was revealed by Gauteng health MEC Faith Mazibuko, who was responding to DA questions in the Gauteng legislature recently.

When asked what the reason was for the increased number of patients on the waiting list and waiting time in the past six months, Mazibuko said there were several issues; including high proportion of backlog cases not digitised; theatre downtime (equipment and staffing constraints); implant and consumables availability; and increased referrals to tertiary and central hospitals.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng hip surgery wait list stretches to ten years

Mkhwanazi and Lerutla to spend Freedom Day in custody as bail postponed again

EMPD acting chief commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi appeared at the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court alongside Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla on 23 April 2026, for a bail application. Both face charges of fraud, corruption and defeating and obstructing the course of justice. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

Julius Mkhwanazi and his co-accused Kagiso Lerutla will remain in custody throughout the long Freedom Day weekend.

The suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department deputy chief and the Ekurhuleni municipality’s city manager were again in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The pair are accused of multiple charges relating to a 2019 incident where Mkhwanazi and Lerutla allegedly conspired to keep the latter’s identity off the criminal record system.

A marathon bail application on Thursday ran into the following day, with the magistrate postponing until Tuesday as he reserved judgment in the matter.

CONTINUE READING: Mkhwanazi and Lerutla to spend Freedom Day in custody as bail postponed again

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Ramaphosa suspends Masemola | SACP denies foreign funding | SIU debunks influencer probe rumour