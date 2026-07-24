In case you missed it: Court backs CR on impeachment | Nsfas is a complete mess | Rocking the Daisies 2026 cancelled

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 24 July 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes as President Cyril Ramaphosa has emerged victorious after his interdict application to halt parliament’s impeachment process relating to the Phala Phala scandal was successful.

Meanwhile, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is under fire, with experts describing it as flawed, mismanaged and in urgent need of restructuring.

Furthermore, Rocking the Daisies, one of South Africa’s longest-running music and lifestyle festivals, will not take place in 2026. Organisers confirmed the cancellation on Friday, citing challenges that proved impossible to overcome.

Weather tomorrow: 24 July, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of extremely high fire danger over the Richtersveld and Nama Khoi municipalities, with morning frost in the Mpumalanga Highveld, Limpopo fog, the Western Cape cold to cool, the Eastern Cape frost, and northern KwaZulu-Natal with showers. Full weather forecast here.

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‘It’s a spit on the face of our people’: Parties slam Phala Phala ruling as ANC defends Ramaphosa

ANC members picket outside Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 5 December 2022. Picture: Gallo Images/Fani Mahuntsi

Political parties have sharply differed in their reactions after parliament’s impeachment inquiry into President Cyril Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal was temporarily halted.

The Western Cape High Court in Cape Town on Friday, 24 July 2026, granted an interim interdict preventing National Assembly Speaker Thoko Didiza and impeachment committee chairperson Makashule Gana from continuing with the process.

The decision remains in place pending the outcome of Ramaphosa’s review application against the Section 89 independent panel report.

CONTINUE READING: ‘It’s a spit on the face of our people’: Parties slam Phala Phala ruling as ANC defends Ramaphosa

Suliman Carrim leaves medical facility every day, Madlanga commission hears

Businessman Suliman Carrim at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 6 February 2026. Picture: Gallo Images / Frennie Shivambu

Geolocation data has shown that businessman Suliman Carrim has spent more time outside a medical institution than in it, despite his reported ill health.

This was revealed by evidence leader Adila Hassim before the Madlanga commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on Friday, 24 July 2026.

According to Hassim, Carrim’s wife confirmed this in an affidavit.

CONTINUE READING: Suliman Carrim leaves medical facility every day, Madlanga commission hears

Nsfas a complete mess as 32 000 students miss meal allowances

Student leaders say decentralisation and accountability are essential to restore trust in the National Student Financial Aid Scheme. Picture: Gallo Images

The National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) is under fire, with experts describing it as flawed, mismanaged and in urgent need of restructuring.

Economist Dawie Roodt calls the system “a complete mess” from its inception, while student leaders accuse cartels of hijacking allowances meant for the poor.

Amid mounting frustration over unpaid accommodation, defunded first‑years, and corruption claims, Higher Education Deputy Minister Yusuf Cassim insists reforms and restored payments are underway.

CONTINUE READING: Nsfas a complete mess as 32 000 students miss meal allowances

Was Mmusi Maimane better off in the DA?

Bosa leader Mmusi Maimane. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Cracks inside Mmusi Maimane’s party, Build One South Africa (Bosa), have raised questions about the survival of his political career and the longevity of his party.

This comes after Bosa on Thursday stated it had terminated the membership of one of its founding members, Ayanda Allie.

Allie served as the party’s representative in the Gauteng legislature and played a prominent role in holding Panyaza Lesufi’s government of provincial unity (GPU) accountable.

CONTINUE READING: Was Mmusi Maimane better off in the DA?

No Rocking the Daisies for 2026: Organisers cite unforeseen circumstances and announce alternative one-day events

Rocking the Daisies 2026 ticket holders will receive automatic refunds, while fans can look forward to new one-day shows in Johannesburg and Cape Town. Picture: X, @RockingTheDaisy

Rocking the Daisies, one of South Africa’s longest-running music and lifestyle festivals, will not take place in 2026. Organisers confirmed the cancellation on Friday, citing challenges that proved impossible to overcome.

In an official statement, the team explained: “Despite multiple attempts to find solutions, a number of unforeseen circumstances beyond our control have made it impossible for Rocking the Daisies to proceed in 2026.”

The decision, which shocked music and live event lovers across social media, was described as difficult.

CONTINUE READING: No Rocking the Daisies for 2026: Organisers cite unforeseen circumstances and announce alternative one-day events

Yesterday’s News recap

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