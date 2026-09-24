In case you missed it: Bozell claims SA ignored help | CoJ to wipe off customers’ debt | Ramaphosa condemns GBV

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 24 September 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, United States (US) ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III has accused the government of ignoring viable offers to address rural safety.

Meanwhile, the City of Johannesburg’s debt relief programme is entering its final stages.

Furthermore, President Cyril Ramaphosa said violence against women in South Africa should not be something that is experienced by future generations in South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 25 September 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) said partly cloudy and warm conditions are expected in most parts of South Africa on Friday, but warned of severe thunderstorms in the Western Cape and Northern Cape.

It said a cut-off low-pressure system will hit the western parts of South Africa on Friday and into the weekend. Read full forecast here.

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US ambassador Bozell claims offers to assist with rural safety ignored by government

US ambassador Leo Brent Bozell III at AfriForum’s command centre in Centurion. Picture: X / @USAmbRSA

US ambassador to South Africa Leo Brent Bozell III has accused the government of ignoring viable offers to address rural safety.

Bozell on Wednesday visited AfriForum’s headquarters in Centurion where he was given a tour of the control centre where the civil society group coordinates its community safety operations.

Speaking to AfriForum CEO Kallie Kriel during the engagement and later on social media, Bozell said rural safety plans had been presented to the highest office of land, yet no action had been taken.

CONTINUE READING: US ambassador Bozell claims offers to assist with rural safety ignored by government

Johannesburg ready to write off R1.2bn in customer debt – Here’s how to apply

A view of the Johannesburg CBD. Picture: iStock

The City of Johannesburg’s debt relief programme is entering its final stages.

The municipality began accepting debt relief applications in November 2025, with residents and businesses having until 31 October to submit their applications.

Just over 18 000 applications had been made by the end of July, with the combined debt relief sought reaching a little over R2 billion.

The municipality approved the writing off of R1.2 billion of that, with the majority affecting the accounts of pensioners and residents on the Extended Social Package (ESP).

CONTINUE READING: Johannesburg ready to write off R1.2 billion in customer debt – Here’s how to apply

‘A national shame’: Ramaphosa uses Heritage Day to condemn GBV

President Cyril Ramaphosa speaks at the Heritage Day celebrations at Bongolethu Sport Stadium in Oudtshoorn, Western Cape, on 24 September 2026. Picture: GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa said violence against women in South Africa should not be something that is experienced by future generations in South Africa.

It comes after the bodies of at least nine women were found dumped in Ekurhuleni in recent weeks.

Ramaphosa said that gender-based violence in South Africa is a “national shame”.

“The abuse, rape and killing of women is not our heritage,” he said.

CONTINUE READING: ‘A national shame’: Ramaphosa uses Heritage Day to condemn GBV

‘The story of white genocide does not exist’ – Lamola

International relations and cooperation minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola has set the record straight about claims that there is white genocide in South Africa, saying even those making the claims are unable to show evidence of it.

He made the comment at the Council on Foreign Relations event in New York on Wednesday. The purpose of the conversation was to outline plans to improve relations between the US and South Africa.

The genocide claims have strained relations between the two countries, with the most recent development being the US announcing visa restrictions against some South Africans.

CONTINUE READING: ‘The story of white genocide does not exist’ – Lamola

Breetzke and Maharaj shine as Proteas thump Australia in ODI series opener

Proteas players celebrating a wicket during the first ODI against Australia at Kingsmead on Thursday. Picture: Gerhard Duraan/Gallo Images

South Africa crushed Australia by 67 runs in Durban on Thursday, opening their home tour in style by cruising to victory in the first of three one-day international (ODI) matches.

While the SA team’s second-string seam attack struggled to contain the touring side’s batting line-up, their spinners stood up to lead the charge.

Chasing 298 runs to win, Australia were anchored by captain Mitchell Marsh who bashed 60 off 36 to get them off to a solid start, and he was well backed by Travis Head (36), Cooper Connolly (38) and Matt Renshaw (44).

But their lower-order crumbled as the visitors were bundled out for 230 in the 42nd over of their innings.

CONTINUE READING: Breetzke and Maharaj shine as Proteas thump Australia in ODI series opener

Yesterday’s news recap

READ HERE: KZN mass shooting | FF Plus will be at the top of ballot | Sarb hikes interest rates