In case you missed it: Brown Mogotsi’s ‘escape plan’ | Possible fuel hike | Broos warns Safa about Mosimane

Catch up on the biggest stories of Tuesday, 25 August 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has heard that Brown Mogotsi allegedly planned to escape from the court cells while disguised as a correctional officer.

Meanwhile, South African motorists face renewed pressure at the pumps heading into September.

Furthermore, former Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has questioned whether appointing Pitso Mosimane as the new national team coach is the right route for South Africa.

Weather tomorrow: 26 August 2026

The South African Weather Service has issued a yellow level 2 warning for damaging winds at sea; meanwhile, Gauteng, North West, Free State and Northern Cape will be fine and warm, and Mpumalanga, Limpopo and KwaZulu-Natal will become cloudy with isolated showers. Full weather forecast here.

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Brown Mogotsi bail bid overshadowed by alleged escape plot

Oupa Brown Mogotsi appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 28 May 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Political fixer Brown Mogotsi’s fourth attempt to secure bail at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court was overshadowed by allegations that he had planned to escape from the court cells while disguised as a correctional officer, the state alleged on Tuesday.

According to the investigating officer’s statement, read into the record by the prosecutor, police received information about the alleged escape plan on the morning of 20 August 2026.

“New information came to light on the 20th of August 2026 at 7.29 in the morning,” the officer said, adding that he had received a call from Colonel Masenya of the Johannesburg correctional services centre.

The colonel reportedly told him “that the plan is that he would disguise in the uniform of correctional officials and would walk out of the court cells.”

CONTINUE READING: Brown Mogotsi bail bid overshadowed by alleged escape plot

Petrol flips back to starting point, this is how much you might pay in September

Picture: Neil McCartney



South Africa’s petrol price outlook has flipped back to its starting point at the beginning of August, wiping out mid‑month recoveries.

Data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows petrol 95 is now under‑recovered by R1.01 per litre, almost identical to the R1 level recorded at the start of the month. Petrol 93 is tracking in the same direction.

With geopolitical tensions driving oil volatility, the “U‑turn” in recoveries means South African motorists face renewed pressure at the pumps heading into September.

CONTINUE READING: Petrol flips back to starting point, this is how much you might pay in September

Broos warns Safa over appointment of Mosimane as Bafana coach

Pitso Mosimaneis set to replace Hugo Broos as Bafana Bafana head coach. Photo: Phakamisa Lensman/Backpagepix

Former Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has questioned whether appointing Pitso Mosimane as the new national team coach is the right route for South Africa.

Broos left his role as Bafana head coach in July following the conclusion of the Fifa World Cup and the Safa NEC has since agreed to appoint Mosimane as his successor.

Mosimane, however, is yet to sign his contract, with image rights, his podcast and his school’s football project involvement stalling the signing of the contract.

Speaking to Nieuwsblad in Belgium, Broos said South Africa will “go back five years in time” if they appoint Mosimane.

CONTINUE READING: Broos warns Safa over appointment of Mosimane as Bafana coach

‘Electionitis’: DA Ekurhuleni caucus torn by factional battles ahead of elections

Democratic Alliance supporters at the party’s National Manifesto Launch for Election 2026 at Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg, 8 August 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Factionalism, personality clashes and even claims of assault are threatening to tear apart the DA’s Ekurhuleni caucus as candidate lists take shape ahead of the November local government elections – even as party leadership pushes the line of provincial unity.

Ward councillor Lana Marais has accused another councillor, Madeleine Muller, of pushing her forcefully from behind during the party’s Gauteng East regional congress at the Barnyard Theatre at Emperor’s Palace last week.

Marais laid a criminal complaint against Muller at the Kempton Park police station last week after she required medical attention for injuries to her back and leg. She was obtaining documentation in support of it.

Sources said tempers are flaring as in-fighting grows around those who will make the cut as candidates for the elections.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Electionitis’: DA Ekurhuleni caucus torn by factional battles ahead of elections

‘You are doing this deliberately’: Cat Matlala and Maumela’s business scheme under scrutiny

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala appears before Madlanga commission at Brigitte Mabandla Judicial College in Pretoria on 25 August 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala faced tough questions at the Madlanga commission on Tuesday over the nature of his business relationship with controversial figure Hangwani Morgan Maumela.

Matlala appeared before the commission at the Brigitte Mabandla Justice College in Pretoria on 25 August 2026, where evidence leader Mahlape Sello repeatedly pressed him to explain how money moved between the pair, their companies, suppliers and government.

Maumela has been implicated in a Special Investigating Unit (SIU) investigation into three alleged syndicates linked to the looting of about R2 billion from Tembisa Hospital.

His alleged syndicate is reported to have benefited by more than R800 million.

CONTINUE READING: ‘You are doing this deliberately’: Cat Matlala and Maumela’s business scheme under scrutiny

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Matlala lawyers threaten to quit Madlanga | Warrant out for Jub Jub | Pollard at 10 for All Blacks test