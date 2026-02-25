In case you missed it: Budget 2026 | TUT lecturer killed | Tyla wins NAACP Image Award

Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 25 February 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes that government is set to loosen the purse strings by an extra R90 billion, pushing consolidated spending to R2.67 trillion in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Meanwhile, an alleged part-time lecturer from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was killed in an attack near the south campus on Tuesday night.

Furthermore, two-time Grammy Award winner Tyla adds another global bragging right after scooping a prestigious win at the NAACP Image Awards. She took home honours for her hit single Is It.

Weather tomorrow: 26 February, 2026

Warm to hot conditions are expected across most provinces on Thursday, 26 February, with isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thundershowers. Meanwhile, parts of the Western and Eastern Cape may see light rain. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Budget 2026: R850bn public sector wage bill is government’s biggest expense

National Education, Health and Allied Workers’ Union (Nehawu) members picket outside Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg on 29 July 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Government is set to loosen the purse strings by an extra R90 billion, pushing consolidated spending to R2.67 trillion in the 2026/2027 financial year.

Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana presented the 2026 Budget Speech at the Nieuwmeester Dome in Cape Town on Wednesday, outlining revenue and expenditure plans ahead of the fiscal year starting 1 April 2026.

Compensation for government employees continues to account for the largest portion of planned spending, representing 32.1% of total expenditure.

CONTINUE READING: Budget 2026: R850bn public sector wage bill is government’s biggest expense

More than half of South Africans experience water outages

Picture: iStock

South Africa’s water crisis has been worsening for several years, with a recent report finding that more than half of the households in the country experienced water interruptions in 2024.

These enduring, prolonged outages threaten progress towards access to safe drinking water.

The latest statistics emerged during a briefing by the parliamentary water caucus to the portfolio committee on water and sanitation on Tuesday. It was based on the 2024 General Household Survey conducted by Statistics South Africa. The water caucus is an informal cross-party grouping of MPs focused on water, sanitation, and hygiene.

CONTINUE READING: More than half of South Africans experience water outages

TUT lecturer killed in ‘mob justice’ attack near Soshanguve campus

A lecturer was killed in Soshanguve Picture: iStock/Supplied

An alleged part-time lecturer from Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) was killed in an attack near the south campus on Tuesday night.

Ward 35 councillor Kholofelo Mashapa confirmed the attack in a street close to the campus.

A video of the man’s body lying in the middle of an empty road has been seen by The Citizen.

CONTINUE READING: TUT lecturer killed in ‘mob justice’ attack near Soshanguve campus

You can claim maintenance from your sibling – here’s what you need to know

Picture: iStock

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) has clarified some myths about the country’s maintenance system as part of its public education campaign.

The Northern Cape division held its maintenance awareness webinar on Wednesday.

According to the NPA, maintenance is the upkeep of a person’s accommodation, food, clothing, medical expenses and education fees, among other things.

CONTINUE READING: You can claim maintenance from your sibling – here’s what you need to know

Another one! Tyla wins NAACP Image Award for ‘Is It’

South African music artist Tyla. Picture: tyla/Instagram

Zweliyanda Mtshali, who was also known by his stage name Mfoka Chwane, has died at the age of 36.

Mfoka Chwane, the son of legendary maskandi musician Ichwane Lebhaca, passed away on Monday, 16 February.

He had been assaulted the previous day at his rented home in Pietermaritzburg.

CONTINUE READING: Another one! Tyla wins NAACP Image Award for ‘Is It’

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Ramaphosa halts NHI rollout | Illiteracy among Grade 3s | Flights suspended at Cape Town International Airport