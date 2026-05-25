In case you missed it: Mogotsi accused of bail bribe | Mbeki: Phala Phala not ANC’s business | Dlamini-Zuma urges African unity

Catch up on the biggest stories this Monday, 25 May 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has heard that political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi allegedly offered to bribe an investigating officer to not keep him behind bars.

Meanwhile, former President Thabo Mbeki insists the Phala Phala farm saga is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private business and not the ANC’s.

Furthermore, the former chairperson of the African Union (AU), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has called on all Africans to unite as the continent celebrates Africa Day on Monday.

Weather tomorrow: 26 May, 2026

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Brown Mogotsi ‘offered a bribe’ to official not to oppose bail

Oupa Brown Mogotsi testifies before the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry in Pretoria on 4 March 2026. Picture: Gallo Images

The Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court has heard that political fixer Oupa Brown Mogotsi allegedly offered to bribe an investigating officer to not keep him behind bars.

Mogotsi appeared in court on Monday in connection with allegations that he orchestrated an attempt on his own life.

On 15 May, a multidisciplinary team executed a warrant of arrest and detained him for defeating the ends of justice. The case emanates from the alleged staging of an attempted assassination on his life in Vosloorus in November last year. Mogotsi’s Chevrolet was struck by several bullets.

CONTINUE READING: Morero denies that Johannesburg is broke at his state of the city address

Is National Treasury able to intervene in Eskom’s Johannesburg disconnection threat?

Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

National Treasury has clarified which tiers of government need to wrestle control of Johannesburg’s electricity woes before it gets involved.

Eskom last week confirmed that an interruption or disconnection of the city’s electricity was on the cards should it not make a deal to rectify its debt levels.

Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramapkgopa had previously intervened when the municipality’s debt was roughly half of what it is now, with the minister stating more now needed to be done.

CONTINUE READING: Is National Treasury able to intervene in Eskom’s Johannesburg disconnection threat?

‘Phala Phala is Ramaphosa’s private business, not ANC’s’ – Mbeki

Former South African President Thabo Mbeki. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

Former President Thabo Mbeki insists the Phala Phala farm saga is President Cyril Ramaphosa’s private business and not the ANC’s.”

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) sent the Section 89 panel’s report on the Phala Phala scandal back to parliament, paving the way for an impeachment process against President Ramaphosa to proceed.

The EFF and the African Transformation Movement (ATM) turned to the apex court after parliament declined to adopt the Section 89 independent panel’s report, which could have triggered an impeachment inquiry against the president.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Phala Phala is Ramaphosa’s private business, not ANC’s’ – Mbeki

Eskom’s R1bn mini-town goes to rot [PICS]

Eskom’s Kusile housing project’s 336 flats, which remain incomplete and unoccupied, in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga, on 20 May 2026. Eskom spent over R800 million for the development that started with a budget of R160 million in 2008. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Walking into Eskom’s R1 billion abandoned housing project in Mpumalanga sends a shiver down your spine because it seems like a ghost town. In the dark, empty stairwells and along the cracked concrete corridors, you feel as though you’re starring in your own horror movie.

Where are the 400 employees and their families from the nearby Kusile power plant who should be filling these flats and halls with gossip and laughter? They have been replaced by weeds and overgrown grass.

The sense of loss and waste hung heavy in the air… the ghosts of taxpayer money past.

CONTINUE READING: Eskom’s R1bn mini-town goes to rot [PICS]

‘People in this country think they are not in Africa’: Dlamini-Zuma calls for unity amid ‘xenophobic’ tensions

Former Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma. Picture: Jacques Nelles

The former chairperson of the African Union (AU), Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma, has called on all Africans to unite as the continent celebrates Africa Day on Monday.

Celebrations come at a time of tension between South Africa and some countries on the continent, amid a wave of anti-foreign protests. Several African states have expressed concern about these protests, with countries like Ghana offering to repatriate their citizens from South Africa.

“We are all Africans, that is our first identity. We are in different countries because a conference in Berlin divided Africa among the colonisers. Before then, we were Africans, and we must remember that and work together as Africans to create the Africa we want,” Dlamini-Zuma told Broadcaster Newzroom Afrika on Monday.

CONTINUE READING: Justice prevails: Rosemary Ndlovu and Nomsa Mudau found guilty after failed murder plot

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Hundreds of Ghanaians prepare to leave SA | ANC misses Phala Phala deadline | Police’s forensic science lab captain arrested