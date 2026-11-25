Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 25 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes President Cyril Ramaphosa has scored a significant legal victory in the long-running Phala Phala saga after the Western Cape High Court overturned the Section 89 independent panel report that paved the way for Parliament’s impeachment proceedings against him.

Meanwhile, a curator appointed to oversee the assets seized from alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Morgan Maumela has been accused of improper conduct for agreeing to reveal the identity of the buyer of his R10.1 million Ferrari only after being dragged to court.

Furthermore, South Africa coasted to a convincing 219-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Centurion on Wednesday, wrapping up a 2-0 series victory.

Weather tomorrow: 26 November, 2026

The weather service has warned of extremely high fire danger in parts of the Northern and Western Cape, while several provinces are expected to experience extremely hot, uncomfortable, thundery and wet conditions on Thursday, 26 November. Full weather forecast here.

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‘Errors of law’: Ramaphosa bags win as Phala Phala report set aside

President Cyril Ramaphosa in Morningside, Sandton on 23 November 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has scored a significant legal victory in the long-running Phala Phala saga after the Western Cape High Court overturned the Section 89 independent panel report that paved the way for Parliament’s impeachment proceedings against him.

In a judgment handed down in Cape Town on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, Judge President Nolwazi Penelope Mabindla-Boqwana ruled that the report was fundamentally flawed and ordered that it be set aside in its entirety.

The ruling follows Ramaphosa’s legal challenge to the findings of the independent panel, which investigated the circumstances surrounding the theft of approximately $580 000 (about R9.6 million) from his Phala Phala game farm in Limpopo on 9 February 2020.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Errors of law’: Ramaphosa bags win as Phala Phala report set aside

Will the ANC fall on the side of the DA or the ideological allies it helped spawn? Analysts weigh in

ANC flags at the Nasrec Expo Centre. Picture: Michel Bega / The Citizen

Despite its electoral decline, the ANC is still the belle of the ball as political suitors wait patiently for approval.

Herman Mashaba and ActionSA believe a deal with the ANC in Gauteng is done, roping in the EFF, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party and a host of smaller parties to shore up the bloc.

The DA played its ace on Saturday, offering the ANC control of almost 100 smaller municipalities in exchange for Johannesburg and other metros in a confidence and supply agreement.

CONTINUE READING: Will the ANC fall on the side of the DA or the ideological allies it helped spawn? Analysts weigh in

‘Wholly inappropriate’: Maumela’s lawyer accuses curator of improper conduct over R10.1m Ferrari sale

Hangwani Morgan Maumela’s 2022 Ferrari SF90 Stradale. Picture: Bidders Choice Group

A curator appointed to oversee the assets seized from alleged Tembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Morgan Maumela has been accused of improper conduct for agreeing to reveal the identity of the buyer of his R10.1 million Ferrari only after being dragged to court.

Maumela’s lawyer, Kameel Premhid, questioned on Wednesday, 25 November 2026, why the curator had initially resisted disclosing the purchaser’s details, only to change his position after the legal dispute had escalated and the sale of the luxury vehicle was in the final stages.

The criticism follows the revelation by the curator’s legal representative, Jannie Lubbe, that his client were prepared to disclose who had purchased Maumela’s blue Ferrari SF90 Stradale.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Wholly inappropriate’: Maumela’s lawyer accuses curator of improper conduct over R10.1m Ferrari sale

WEATHER WARNING: El Niño will reach record levels next month

Picture: iStock

The strongest El Niño on record is expected to peak in December, raising fresh concerns about water supply and coastal livelihoods in South Africa, according to the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

The agency said the warming effect had been intensifying since August.

“The global average surface temperature for January-September 2026 was about 1.47 °Celsius above the pre-industrial average,” the WMO stated on 9 November.

CONTINUE READING: WEATHER WARNING: El Niño will reach record levels next month

Proteas thump Bangladesh to claim Test series victory

Wiaan Mulder celebrates a wicket with Proteas teammates during the second Test against Bangladesh at SuperSport Park. Picture: Phill Magakoe/AFP

South Africa coasted to a convincing 219-run victory over Bangladesh in the second Test in Centurion on Wednesday, wrapping up a 2-0 series victory.

Needing 485 runs in their second innings to make South Africa bat again on day three, after the hosts had declared on 494/7 at the start of play in the morning session, the Tigers were bowled out for 184 before tea.

Middle-order batter Towhid Hridoy top-scored for Bangladesh, making 41 off 33, but the tourists struggled to build partnerships. And their lower-order completely collapsed, as they lost their last five wickets for just 26 runs.

CONTINUE READING: Proteas thump Bangladesh to claim Test series victory

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: End of the road for Zille | The Dark side of gold rush | The Kiffness calls for pit bull ban