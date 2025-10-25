In case you missed it: Ramaphosa admits ‘corruption is rife’ in SA | AKA’s father says his son was not a murderer | Joburg residents owe R84 million

Catch up on the biggest stories of Saturday, 25 October 2025, in our simple daily news update

In the news today, Ramaphosa admitted corruption is a problem in South Africa, as he asked countries for investment.

Meanwhile, the AKA’s father is adamant that his son did not kill his fiancée Anele Tembe.

Then, it was revealed that Johannesburg’s residents owe more than R84 million for electricity and water.

Weather tomorrow: 26 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of “extremely hot and uncomfortable conditions” in the north-eastern parts of the country on Sunday. Get the full weather forecast here.

Top stories

Ramaphosa admits corruption is a problem as he asks for investment in South Africa

President Cyril Ramaphosa during bilateral talks with Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, on 25 October 2025, in Kuala Lumpur. Picture: Supplied/GCIS

President Cyril Ramaphosa urged Southeast Asian countries to invest in South Africa, but admitted that corruption is an issue.

Ramaphosa was speaking at the 2025 ASEAN Business and Investors Summit in Malaysia on Saturday.

Joking that he could smell money in the room, he added that the “smell of money must follow me to South Africa”.

AKA ‘did not murder’ Anele Tembe, his father says

The AKA and his late fiancée Anele Tembe. Picture: Instagram/@akaworldwide

Tony Forbes says his son, the late rapper Kiernan “AKA” Forbes, was not a murderer and did not kill his fiancée Anele Tembe.

This comes after former police minister Bheki Cele told Parliament’s ad hoc committee probing alleged police corruption that police investigating the Tembe’s did not rule out murder.

Forbes told eNCA his son was not a murderer.

“There’s no doubt that Kiernan was not a murderer. Two weeks before she died, and there’s not a day that I don’t still think about both of them. Two weeks before Anele died, Kiernan went and asked for her hand in marriage.”

Joburg residents owe R84 million

Picture: X/@koenas10

Non-paying residents in the City of Johannesburg owe Johannesburg Water and City Power in excess of R84 million.

This was revealed by Johannesburg Water on Friday during a disconnection drive targeting high-consumption customers with long-standing, unpaid and undisputed municipal debt.

“The customers collectively owe in excess of R84 million to the City of Johannesburg. Some of these customers have not paid their accounts in over a year.”

Inside DJ Black Coffee’s R157m Clifton villa… and THAT massive divorce payout

Fresh off his high-billing residency in Ibiza and divorce, DJ Black Coffee just secured the priciest property deal in South Africa this year, dropping R157 million on the iconic Pentagon villa in Clifton. Pictures: X and Supplied

A week after the finalisation of his high-profile divorce from actress and fashion designer Enhle Mbali Mlotshwa, Nkosinathi “DJ Black Coffee” Maphumulo is making headlines again.

This time for flexing his Grootman spending power to acquire the iconic Pentagon villa on Cape Town’s “billionaire’s row”.

The Grammy award-winning music maestro and producer has forked out a jaw-dropping R157 million for the ultra-luxurious Clifton pad, making it the highest residential sale recorded in South Africa so far this year.

‘Flabbergasted’ Bulls seek clarity after referee’s decision costs them dearly

Referee Craig Evans overturned a Bulls try for a knock-on but would not review a Glasgow penalty-try, and Bulls yellow card, the Bulls believe was awarded erroneously. Photo: Tyler Miller/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Bulls head coach Johan Ackermann said he was “flabbergasted” that a referee’s decision to award Glasgow a penalty try and send a Bulls player to the sin bin was not double-checked during his side’s 21-12 loss to Glasgow Warriors at Scotstoun Stadium on Friday night.

The Bulls were leading 12-7 after 60 minutes and appeared to be on course to win their United Rugby Championship fixture when Springboks Kurt-Lee Arendse and Willie le Roux linked up for a beautiful try. However, it was overturned for an earlier knock-on.

What followed was an unreviewed incident that sucked all momentum from the visiting side, as they went on to lose their second match in the tournament.

