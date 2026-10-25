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In case you missed it: Hangwani Maumela assets | Mapaila takes aim | Cape Town mass shooting

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Compiled by Molefe Seeletsa

Journalist

6 minute read

25 October 2026

08:00 pm

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Catch up on the biggest stories this Sunday, 25 October 2026, in our daily news update.

Morgan Maumela luxury assets SIU

General view during the raid of Hangwani Maumela’s luxury home in Johannesburg on 9 October 2025. Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

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In today’s news update, Hangwani Morgan Maumela is seeking to challenge the forfeiture of his assets, while SACP’s Solly Mapaila has condemned political leaders who insult women.

Furthermore, a shooting at the Cape Flats has left five people dead.

In addition, check out the weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Here are your top stories of the day: 25 October 2026

Hangwani Maumela seeking to halt the sale of his forfeited luxury assets – report

the luxury Sandton home of businessman Hangwani Maumela
The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) conducts a raid at the luxury Sandton home of businessman Hangwani Maumela on 9 October 2025. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Controversial businessman Hangwani Maumela is wanting to have the court-ordered forfeiture of his luxury assets overturned.

The Gauteng High Court in July granted the Asset Forfeiture Unit of the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) a forfeiture order tied to Maumela’s homes and vehicles.

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‘Women mustn’t be undermined by misogynists,’ Mapaila takes aim after Mantashe controversy

Mantashe sex-for-jobs ANC
South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Solly Mapaila. Picture: Gallo Images/Lubabalo Lesolle

South African Communist Party (SACP) general secretary Solly Mapaila has spoken out against political leaders who demean women, amid criticism over controversial remarks made by ANC national chairperson and Cabinet minister Gwede Mantashe.

The controversy erupted during Mantashe’s campaign activities in the North West, where he was asked about allegations that municipal councillors were demanding sexual favours from women seeking employment.

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Five dead and three injured in mass shooting near Cape Town

Bitou Local Municipality deputy mayor
Picture: iStock

Eight people have been shot in a single incident at a home near Steenberg and Lavender Hill on the Cape Flats near Cape Town.

Five were declared dead and three more were injured in what police are considering a gang-related incident.

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Limpopo housing project nears completion after 10 years amid corruption allegations

Marapong Residential Community Units housing project delay
The Marapong Residential Community Units in Marapong, outside Lephalale, Limpopo. Picture: Supplied.

The long-delayed Marapong Community Residential Units (CRU) project in Lephalale will be completed before the end of the year, the Limpopo Department of Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs (Coghsta) said on Thursday.

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Pollard injured as Ackers questions refereeing after Ulster scare

Bulsl flyhalf Handré Pollard injured
Springbok flyhalf Handré Pollard suffered a hamstring injury in playing for the Bulls two weeks before the return to the Nations Championship. Picture: Alche Greeff/Gallo Images

Flyhalf Handré Pollard became yet another Springbok to suffer an injury over the weekend, after the Bulls survived a scare against Ulster at Loftus.

The Pretoria union led 21-0 after half an hour, before errors let the Irish side back into the game.

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Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Fannie Nkosi resigns | Tshwane water crisis | JMPD fuel shortage

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