In case you missed it: Court: MK’s 2024 case ‘flawed’ | SA envoy slams white cross protest | 3 Bafana stars to watch vs Guinea

Catch up on the biggest stories this Saturday, 26 September 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes the Electoral Court on Friday dismissed an application by the MK party to set aside the results of the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Meanwhile, South Africa’s ambassador to the United States (US), Roelf Meyer, has rejected claims of “political persecution” against white farmers, warning that such rhetoric risks damaging bilateral relations and misrepresenting the country’s crime crisis.

Furthermore, while it is hard to know exactly which team Pitso Mosimane will pick on Saturday in his first game back as Bafana head coach, there are some players who will surely be in the starting line-up, fitness allowing, when the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea kicks off at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Weather tomorrow: 26 September, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned about scattered and widespread showers and thunderstorms expected over the central and western parts of South Africa from Friday until Sunday morning. Otherwise, Saturday will be cloudy in the southwest of the country, and it will be partly cloudy and warm to cool. Full weather forecast here.

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Electoral Court rules that MK party’s 2024 election case is ‘flawed’

Former South African President and MK party leader Jacob Zuma. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Felix Dlangamandla

The Electoral Court on Friday dismissed an application by the MK party to set aside the results of the 2024 national and provincial elections.

Former president Jacob Zuma’s party alleged that the integrity of the election results was compromised when the Electoral Commission of South Africa’s (IEC) results dashboard went blank for two hours on 31 May 2024.

The MK party alleged that the IEC interfered with the vote-capturing process. It also claimed that the IEC’s digital vote-capturing system was unreliable, which could raise doubts about the election results.

CONTINUE READING: Electoral Court rules that MK party’s 2024 election case is ‘flawed’

‘Municipal resources don’t belong to the ANC’: ATM calls for jobs-for-votes investigation

A flag of the African National Congress (ANC). Picture: Rodger Bosch / AFP

The African Transformation Movement (ATM) says it wants the Buffalo City Municipal Council to investigate allegations of jobs-for-votes.

The party told The Citizen on Friday that some of its volunteers in different wards across the municipality were told that they would be given job opportunities in the municipality if they traded their ATM T-shirts for ANC ones.

According to ATM spokesperson Zama Ntshona, some of the party’s volunteers have now received jobs in the municipality’s Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP) after renouncing their support for the ATM.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Municipal resources don’t belong to the ANC’: ATM calls for jobs-for-votes investigation

‘Dangerous, misleading narrative’: SA envoy Meyer slams white cross protest in Washington

The new South African ambassador to the US, Roelf Meyer. Picture: Gallo Images

South Africa’s ambassador to the United States (US), Roelf Meyer, has rejected claims of “political persecution” against white farmers, warning that such rhetoric risks damaging bilateral relations and misrepresenting the country’s crime crisis.

Meyer’s comments follow activist Dr Ernst Roets, founder of Lex Libertas, who initiated the White Cross Project, which plans to erect 3 000 crosses on the National Mall in Washington, DC, to raise awareness of farm murders in South Africa (SA), sparking controversy and debate over claims of minority victimisation under the ANC government.

The display, visible from the US Capitol, forms part of a conference that the organisation will host with American political figures in Washington.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Dangerous, misleading narrative’: SA envoy Meyer slams white cross protest in Washington

WATCH: Comic Con Africa cosplayers bring favourite characters to life

Cosplayers at Comic Con Africa 2026. Picture: Shaun Holland/The Citizen

Comic Con Africa has once again brought fans, creators and pop culture enthusiasts together in Johannesburg.

The event celebrates gaming, comics, anime, movies and television through immersive experiences and creative displays.

Cosplay remains one of the biggest attractions, with fans transforming themselves into their favourite characters.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Comic Con Africa cosplayers bring favourite characters to life

Three Bafana players to watch against Guinea

Teboho Mokoena may need to deliver another Bafana masterclass against Guinea. Picture: Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

While it is hard to know exactly which team Pitso Mosimane will pick on Saturday in his first game back as Bafana head coach, there are some players who will surely be in the starting line-up, fitness allowing, when the 2027 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Guinea kicks off at the Orlando Amstel Arena.

Here, Phakaaathi looks at three players who could be key to Bafana picking up all three points against Syli National.

CONTINUE READING: Three Bafana players to watch against Guinea

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Bozell claims SA ignored help | CoJ to wipe off customers’ debt | Ramaphosa condemns GBV