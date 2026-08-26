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In case you missed it: Unnatural prison deaths increase | Lamola welcomes NDZ U-turn | PODCAST: Malatji on ANC’s future

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By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

7 minute read

26 August 2026

08:09 pm

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Catch up on the biggest stories this Wednesday, 26 August 2026, in our simple daily news update.

ICYMI 26 August 2026
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News today includes over 200 inmates have died under correctional services’ supervision in the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year.

Meanwhile, International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed former Cabinet minister and ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s withdrawal of claims linking him to a disputed ANC voice note.

Furthermore, ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji has defended the ANC’s record, while outlining his vision for South Africa’s youth.

Weather tomorrow: 27 August, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of strong winds between parts of the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal, and fire danger conditions in the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

Unnatural inmate deaths increase despite thousands receiving mental health care

ICYMI 26 August 2026
Inmates at the Kgosi II Mampuru Correctional Services on 1 December 2015 in Pretoria. Picture: Gallo Images / Sowetan /Thulani Mbele

Over 200 inmates have died under correctional services’ supervision in the first quarter of the 2026/27 financial year.

While natural deaths accounted for 157 instances, unnatural deaths among inmates spiked from 24 in the previous quarter to 44 between April and June.

Of the unnatural deaths, four were determined to be via suicide, one was attributed to a prison official, and 39 others are still under investigation.

CONTINUE READING: Unnatural inmate deaths increase despite thousands receiving mental health care

Will the promise of free basic electricity secure votes and is it even a viable solution?

ICYMI 26 August 2026
Image for illustrative purposes. Picture: iStock

Electricity and energy minister Kgosientsho Ramakgopa is being warned not to put the cart before the horse in suggesting an increase in the free basic electricity (FBE) threshold.

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Indigent households currently receive 50kwh of free electricity, with Ramakgopa stating last week that this could increase to as much as 300khw.

This would be coupled with a rigid social grants database that would ensure that those who were the most impoverished were given access to free electricity.

CONTINUE READING: Will the promise of free basic electricity secure votes and is it even a viable solution?

Lamola welcomes Dlamini‑Zuma’s withdrawal of ANC vote‑buying claims

ICYMI 26 August 2026
International Relations and Cooperation Minister Ronald Lamola. Picture: Gallo Images/Brenton Geach

International Relations Minister Ronald Lamola has welcomed former Cabinet minister and ANC veteran Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma’s withdrawal of claims linking him to a disputed ANC voice note.

Dlamini‑Zuma was a guest on the African Renaissance Podcast, hosted by former EFF MP and chief whip Mbuyiseni Ndlozi, earlier this month.

She alleged that a voice note circulating during the ANC’s 2017 conference implicated Lamola in paying delegates to secure votes.

CONTINUE READING: Lamola welcomes Dlamini‑Zuma’s withdrawal of ANC vote‑buying claims

Foreign academics: Only five universities disclose foreign-national staff figures

ICYMI 26 August 2026
Image used for illustration. Picture: X/ @unisa

Only five of 14 public universities visited by the Department of Higher Education and Training (DHET) have published figures showing the proportion of their staff who are foreign nationals, with the reported share ranging from 1.7% to 8.3%.

The figures are contained in a DHET report on the implementation of the Internationalisation Policy, presented to Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Higher Education and Training on Wednesday.

The report found that the University of KwaZulu-Natal (UKZN) recorded foreign nationals as 1.7% of its total staff, followed by North-West University (NWU) at 2.4%, Nelson Mandela University (NMU) at 2.5%, Mangosuthu University of Technology (MUT) at 3% and Sol Plaatje University (SPU) at 8.3%.

CONTINUE READING: Foreign academics: Only five universities disclose foreign-national staff figures

PODCAST: ANCYL president Collen Malatji on the future of the ANC

ICYMI 26 August 2026
ANCYL president Collen Malatji. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

ANC Youth League president Collen Malatji has defended the ANC’s record, while outlining his vision for South Africa’s youth.

Speaking on The Citizen‘s weekly The Movement politics podcast at Luthuli House, Malatji acknowledged the country’s economic challenges.

He said unemployment, inequality, and poverty remain major concerns facing young South Africans.

CONTINUE READING: PODCAST: ANCYL president Collen Malatji on the future of the ANC

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Brown Mogotsi’s ‘escape plan’ | Possible fuel hike | Broos warns Safa about Mosimane

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