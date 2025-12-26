In case you missed it: 88 declared undesirable at Lebombo border | Vavi criticises ANCYL | Concern for arrested cops’ safety

Catch up on the biggest stories of Friday, 26 December 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, 88 people were declared undesirable at the Lebombo Port of Entry on Christmas Day.

Meanwhile, South African Federation of Trade Union President Zwelinzima Vavi criticised the ANC Youth League after it called for youth unemployment to be declared a national disaster.

Furthermore, the South African Policing Union has raised serious concerns about the safety of 10 Western Cape anti-gang unit (AGU) members who were denied bail and remanded in custody.

Weather tomorrow: 27 December 2025

The last Saturday of the year will see showers and thundershowers persist across the country, except in the Western Cape. Meanwhile, the South African Weather Service (Saws) warns of fire danger conditions in parts of the Free State and the Northern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

88 people declared undesirable at Lebombo border on Christmas Day

The Border Management Authority (BMA) declared 88 individuals undesirable at the Lebombo Port of Entry on Christmas Day.

According to the authority, this was primarily due to overstaying their legally permitted 90-day period in South Africa.

Commissioner Michael Masiapato confirmed that, despite increased traveller movements during the festive period, the port of entry maintained operational efficiency while conducting rigorous law enforcement activities.

On 25 December 2025, the authority successfully processed more than 18 450 travellers who were exiting South Africa through the Lebombo border post.

Vavi criticises ANCYL after its call for youth unemployment to be declared a national disaster

South African Federation of Trade Union (Saftu) President Zwelinzima Vavi has accused the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) of contradicting itself after it called for youth unemployment to be declared a national disaster.

The ANCYL on Christmas morning said youth unemployment is the greatest threat to social stability in South Africa.

“Many young South Africans are unable to provide for themselves or their families, while others face the daily reality of dependency, mental distress and loss of purpose. The ANCYL reiterates its call on the President of the Republic to urgently declare youth unemployment a national disaster,” it said.

However, Vavi on Friday accused the youth league of contradicting this statement when its spokesperson Zama Khanyase praised the ANC’s economic policies during an interview on SAFM on Friday morning.

Concern over safety of 10 anti-gang unit police officers in prison after bail denied

The South African Policing Union (Sapu) has raised serious concerns about the safety of 10 Western Cape anti-gang unit (AGU) members who were denied bail and remanded in custody, warning that their detention at a notorious correctional facility places their lives at risk.

The South African Police Service (Saps) officers appeared in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court this week, where they were denied bail following their arrest in connection with the murder of alleged former gang member Wade Price.

Price was arrested at his home in Manenberg, Cape Town, and allegedly died during interrogation on 4 December. The police officers involved in the arrest claimed that Price “complained of ear pain and collapsed during interrogation”.

However, an investigation by the Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) found that his death resulted from unnatural causes. While 10 officers were denied bail, accused number nine was granted bail of R1 000 due to health-related concerns.

Song of the Year: Ukhozi FM addresses voting concerns following technical issues

Ukhozi FM has addressed concerns raised by listeners about the integrity of its Song of the Year campaign, Ingoma Ehlukanisa Unyaka.

This was after some listeners had reported that the automated SMS confirmation messages they received did not always reflect the song they had voted for, raising questions about whether their votes had been counted correctly.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the station said there had been an issue affecting automated SMS confirmation messages.

“This issue resulted in confirmation replies not always reflecting the selected song correctly. Importantly, this matter relates to the confirmation message layer only and does not impact the recording or allocation of votes.”

Why New Year’s Eve is the worst night of the year for pets

Fireworks are, without a doubt, one of the most frightening parts of the festive season for animals. With their heightened senses, explosions feel overwhelming.

Anxiety, frustration, mental and physical health are at risk for pets during a night of extreme loudness.

Pet sitter and animal lover Larissa Soutter-Mckenzie said that for a pet, hearing fireworks is akin to a feeling like standing in a small metal room while thousands of objects crash into the walls at once.

She said pets that feel settled in their environment cope better. When they already feel anxious, the reaction is far more severe.

