In case you missed it: DJ Warras accused denied bail | Mashaba on possible Operation Dudula merger | Icasa mobile data changes

In the news today, the suspect linked to the murder of slain media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock has been denied bail.

Meanwhile, Herman Mashaba says the door is still open for Operation Dudula to merge with his party, ActionSA leader.

Furthermore, the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s has made an amendment to the rules on when mobile data bundles can expire.

DJ Warras murder accused denied bail

Victor Mthethwa Majola appears at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on 24 December 2025. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

The suspect linked to the murder of slain media personality Warrick “DJ Warras” Stock will remain behind bars after the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court refused to grant him bail.

Victor Mthethwa Majola appeared in court on Monday to hear the fate of his bail application.

The court found that Majola’s alibi had not been properly tested and that the threats against Stock before his death were credible.

“It is strange why the applicant’s girlfriend had to share the photos, registration documents and personal details of the deceased with the applicant, and it is questionable because later the deceased was killed,” Magistrate Annelise Tlhapi said.

Mashaba says merger talks with Operation Dudula are still in the pipeline

ActionSA President Herman Mashaba signs a merger agreement with the Azanian Independent Community Movement’s Tshepo Mashiane (right) and the Creatives Congress Movement’s Wiseman Dibakwe at Ferndale, Johannesburg, 26 January 2026, ahead of the upcoming local government elections. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/ The Citizen

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba says the door is still open for Operation Dudula to merge with his party or enter into a working arrangement.

On Monday, Mashaba welcomed two new parties under what ActionSA called its Green Umbrella Project.

The two newly admitted parties are the Azanian Independent Community Movement and the Creative Congress Movement.

Good news for data users as Icasa amends bundle expiry regulations

Icasa’s latest draft amendments aim to curb undue profiteering from sale of data bundles by mobile services providers. Image: iStock

There is good news on the horizon for South Africans and those who use a lot of mobile data, following the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa’s (Icasa) amendment to the rules on when mobile data bundles can expire.

Icasa published the updated rules for voice, SMS, and data bundles in the country in the Government Gazette on Friday. The new amendment requires mobile networks to roll over specific unused bundles.

The changes in the End-User and Subscriber Service Charter Amendment Regulations, 2025, will take effect on 23 January 2027, a year after their publication.

Mchunu in ANC regalia created ‘tricky situation’ for all of us, says Mkhwanazi’s deputy

Police Minister Senzo Mchunu testifies before the Ad Hoc Committee on Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi’s allegations. Picture: Justice and Security Cluster/X

KwaZulu-Natal acting deputy provincial commissioner for crime detection Anthony Gopaul has described how suspended Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s visit to a police station in ANC regalia created an uncomfortable situation for officers.

Gopaul testified at the Madlanga commission on Monday.

He said the visit took place in March 2025, during a by-election campaign in the area, after Doshie Govender resigned from the ANC to join the MK party.

“During the campaigning, there were a number of high-profile ANC officials who would come and support the ANC candidate trying to campaign for the ANC. One of them was the minister,” explained Gopaul.

National Traffic Police Inspectors removes school children from an overloaded scholar transport in Lenasia, South of Johannesburg, 21 January 2026. Handwritten notices were issued to operators whose vehicles were not roadworthy, with fines. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Scholar transport operators stopped operations on Monday, leaving parents to find alternative transport for their children.

This comes after a minibus crash last week Monday that left 14 children dead.

The driver of the bus has since been arrested and charged with 14 counts of murder and three counts of attempted murder, after dashcam footage showed that he tried to overtake multiple vehicles before colliding with a truck.

Since then, the department of transport has conducted multiple roadblocks targeting scholar transport operators, which has left scholar transport associations fuming.

