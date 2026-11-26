Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 26 November 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya will return as executive mayor in the City of Tshwane.

Meanwhile, Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela have won a court battle against MK party expulsions.

Furthermore, Gauteng and Mpumalanga residents are reeling from the damage caused by Wednesday’s flash flooding.

Weather tomorrow: 27 November 2026

Friday is expected to bring severe thunderstorms to KwaZulu-Natal, municipalities in the Eastern Cape, eastern parts of the Northern Cape and western parts of both the Free State and North West, while extremely hot conditions and high fire danger threaten other provinces. Full weather forecast here.

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Nasiphi Moya returns as Tshwane mayor while EFF’s Maotwe elected as deputy mayor

ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya will return as City of Tshwane executive mayor after she won the vote during the inaugural council meeting. Picture: Gallo Images/Frennie Shivambu

ActionSA’s Nasiphi Moya will return as executive mayor in the City of Tshwane after she won the vote during the inaugural council meeting on Thursday, 26 November 2026.

Moya won with 115 votes after the council members voted by secret ballot, with DA’s Cilliers Brink receiving 87 votes. According to the council, there were 209 votes with seven abstentions.

Earlier, the ANC secured the speaker position in the City of Tshwane after its candidate, Naeem Patel, won the vote during the inaugural council meeting.

CONTINUE READING: Nasiphi Moya returns as Tshwane mayor while EFF’s Maotwe elected as deputy mayor

Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela win court battle against MK party expulsions

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla. Picture: Gallo Images/Darren Stewart

The uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party has suffered a legal setback after the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg overturned the expulsion of Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla and Nhlamulo Ndhlela.

Judge Lebogang Modiba set aside the decisions to dismiss the pair, confirming that both remain members of the Jacob Zuma-led political party.

The ruling follows a legal challenge brought by Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela in October 2026 after they were removed from their respective positions and expelled from the party a few months ago.

CONTINUE READING: Zuma-Sambudla and Ndhlela win court battle against MK party expulsions

Gauteng clears debris, Mpumalanga drownings cast shadow after Wednesday’s flash flooding [PICS and VIDEO]

A stormwater canal, known as Vli or Slute by Bosmont residents, after flash floods on 25 November 2026 that damaged the area. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen.

Gauteng and Mpumalanga residents are reeling from the damage caused by Wednesday’s flash flooding, with debris being cleared and stormwater drains being unblocked.

Severe thunderstorms and heavy downpours wreaked havoc in parts of Gauteng, leaving mud, rocks, tree branches, and other storm debris on several roads; traffic lights were out of order, bridges were closed, and power outages occurred after trees fell on power lines.

CONTINUE READING: Gauteng clears debris, Mpumalanga drownings cast shadow after Wednesday’s flash flooding [PICS and VIDEO]

Phala Phala theft: Should ex-cleaner get sentence outside prison to save taxpayers’ money?

Froliana Joseph appears at Bela-Bela Magistrate’s Court on 7 November 2023. Picture: Gallo Images/Deaan Vivier

A former employee at President Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala farm could avoid prison time after a correctional services official recommended that she be placed under correctional supervision for her involvement in the theft of foreign currency from the property.

This emerged on Thursday, 26 November 2026, as the Modimolle Regional Court continued hearing evidence and arguments relating to sentencing.

Froliana Joseph, a former temporary cleaner at the farm, was convicted alongside fellow Namibian national Imanuwela David on 2 November by Magistrate Peter Manthata.

CONTINUE READING: Phala Phala theft: Should ex-cleaner get sentence outside prison to save taxpayers’ money?

Sneaker artist defaces Unesco-designated Magaliesberg heritage site

Sneaker artist Max Customz spray paints his logo on a rock face at Castle Gorge in the Magaliesberg. Picture: Screengrab from artist Instagram

Nature lovers are up in arms after a micro-influencer and sneaker artist defaced a rock face at Magaliesberg’s Castle Gorge.

The artist, who goes by Max Customz, spray-painted a large red version of his logo metres from a waterfall and posted a video of himself doing it on Instagram.

“What a f***ing sh*t,” one local told The Citizen.

The gorge is the highlight of a private hiking trail set in a private reserve.

CONTINUE READING: Sneaker artist defaces Unesco-designated Magaliesberg heritage site

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: CR bags win on Phala Phala | Maumela’s lawyer slams Ferrari sale | Proteas seal test series victory