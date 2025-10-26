In the news today, Afrikaners in South Africa have spoken out against the “misuse of their story in US politics”. Meanwhile,...

In the news today, Afrikaners in South Africa have spoken out against the “misuse of their story in US politics”.

Meanwhile, ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has responded to allegations of a trip he took to Libya on a luxury jet owned by cigarette baron Adriano Mazzotti.

Then, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has apologised to the United Nations’ Francesca Albanese after she was served with court papers.

Weather tomorrow: 27 October 2025

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thundershowers in some parts of South Africa on Monday. Get the full weather forecast here.

Top stories

Afrikaners reject misuse of their story in US politics

US President Donald Trump. Picture: Kevin Dietsch / Getty Images via AFP

Afrikaans-speaking South Africans have authored an article titled, “Not in our Name: Afrikaners Respond to the Misuse of Their Story in US Politics” that casts them as victims of racial persecution in the country.

They added that the story is misleading and dangerous.

The ANC has since welcomed the “courageous stance” taken by the Afrikaners. “The ANC notes with appreciation their clear rejection of attempts to distort South Africa’s history and weaponise it to advance far-right agendas abroad,” said ANC spokesperson Mahlengi Bhengu-Motsiri.

Mbalula responds to R1.7m Libya trip on Adriano Mazzoti’s luxury jet

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula. Picture: Gallo Images

ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has responded to allegations of a mysterious trip he took to Libya aboard a luxury jet owned by cigarette baron Adriano Mazzotti.

The flight is estimated to have cost R1.7 million. However, Mbalula refused to say who covered the travel costs or what the purpose of the trip to Benghazi was.

He instead referred to the story as a “fishing expedition”.

Kubayi apologises to UN’s Francesca Albanese after ‘irregular court service’

Former international relations minister Naledi Pandor, UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese and Nelson Mandela Foundation CEO Mbongiseni Buthelezi. Picture: Nelson Mandela Foundation.

Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development, Mmamoloko Kubayi, has apologised to the United Nations Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, Francesca Albanese, after she was irregularly served with court papers by a sheriff.

The Italian human rights lawyer and author delivered the 23rd Nelson Mandela Annual Lecture at the Sandton Convention Centre on Saturday evening.

Kubayi said her department has established that the court papers were served without the knowledge or approval of either her or the Director-General, who serves as the Head of the Central Authority, even though the latter is legally mandated to authorise such actions.

Ouaddou blasts ‘cheating’ after Pirates Champions League exit

Yanela Mbuthuma celebrates after scoring Pirates’ second goal. Picture: Backpagepix

Orlando Pirates head coach Abdeslam Ouaddou said he will never encourage his players to employ the kind of provocative, time-wasting tactics used by DR Congo side FC St Eloi Lupopo in their Caf Champions League clash at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

Pirates won the game 3-0, tying up their final qualifier for the group stages at 3-3 on aggregate, but Ouaddou’s side still exited the competition via a penalty shoot-out.

Lupopo’s players could be seen hitting the deck in Orlando pretty much from the first whistle. And the game erupted into chaos after Masindi Nemtajela opened the scoring for Pirates.

‘Thank you for believing in me’, Miss SA 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni thanks Mzansi

New Miss South Africa Qhawekazi. Picture Thami Kwazi

It was a night of grace, glamour, and heartfelt triumph as South Africa crowned its newest queen. “‘Thank you, South Africa, for believing in me’, Miss SA 2025 Qhawekazi Mazaleni thanks Mzansi,” said the 24-year-old speech therapist from Gonubie in East London.

She walked away with the Miss South Africa 2025 title at the glittering SunBet Arena in Pretoria. Those words echoed in the hearts of many. “Thank you, South Africa, for believing in me,” truly captured the spirit of gratitude.

Her name, Qhawekazi, means queen or heroine in isiXhosa, and on Saturday night she lived up to every letter of it.

