In case you missed it: EFF denies UJ protest links | Distraught family loyal to ANC | Eugene de Kock at Khampepe commission

Catch up on the biggest stories of Monday, 26 October 2026, that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, the EFF has denied involvement in protests at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) over fee-related issues.

Meanwhile, a distraught Limpopo family whose father was killed during a scuffle for water has vowed to still vote for the ANC in the 4 November local government elections.

Furthermore, former Vlakplaas commander Eugene de Kock told the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry he had all the information required to have senior politicians and generals prosecuted, but was not asked to testify.

Weather tomorrow: 27 October 2026

The South African Weather Service has warned of severe thunderstorms in KwaZulu-Natal, disruptive rain east of Cape St Francis in the Eastern Cape, fire danger in North West and extreme heat in Limpopo and Mpumalanga. Full weather forecast here.

Stay up to date with The Citizen – More News, Your Way.

PICS: ‘Protesters’ damage UJ property amid exams, EFF says it is an attempt to discredit them

The University of Johannesburg (UJ) Auckland Park campus. Picture: File

The EFF has denied involvement in protests at the University of Johannesburg (UJ) over fee-related issues, accusing protesters wearing its regalia of attempting to discredit the party ahead of elections.

Social media videos showed alleged vandalism and property damage at the university’s Auckland Park campus on Monday, after students protested. Sources told The Citizen that protesters were pulling students out of exam venues and that the unrest stemmed from anger over proposed fee increases in 2027.

CONTINUE READING: PICS: ‘Protesters’ damage UJ property amid exams, EFF says it is an attempt to discredit them

Father killed in scuffle for water as family vows to vote for ‘the ANC of Mandela’

South African anti-apartheid leader and African National Congress (ANC) member Nelson Mandela waves to the press as he arrives at the Elysee Palace, 7 June 1990, in Paris, to have talks with French president Francois Mitterrand. Picture: Michel Clement and Daniel Janin / AFP

A distraught Limpopo family whose father was killed during a scuffle for water has vowed to still vote for the ANC in the 4 November local government elections.

The Mokgotho family, based about 76.6km west of Tzaneen near Hoedspruit, live in a community where the ANC-led government has repeatedly failed to honour promises of clean running water.

Speaking to The Citizen, Spekere Mokgotho detailed his heartbreak at losing his father, Frans, in 2000 but said his family would vote for the “ANC of Mandela”.

CONTINUE READING: Father killed in scuffle for water as family vows to vote for ‘the ANC of Mandela’

Eugene de Kock recounts thallium poisonings and source of bombing instructions

Former apartheid police commander Eugene de Kock before the Khampepe Commission in Johannesburg on 26 October 2026. Picture: Nigel Sibanda/The Citizen

Former Vlakplaas commander Eugene de Kock says he had all the information required to have senior politicians and generals prosecuted, but was not asked to testify.

The 77-year-old was on Monday before the Khampepe Commission of Inquiry into possible interference and deliberate delays in the prosecution of apartheid-era crimes.

Vlakplaas was the infamous counterinsurgency unit that retrained captured liberation fighters to carry out attacks on liberation movements.

CONTINUE READING: Eugene de Kock recounts thallium poisonings and source of bombing instructions

‘Damning’ report reveals Tshwane mayor knew about water crisis, claims DA’s Brink

Former City of Tshwane mayor Cilliers Brink. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya cannot continue claiming she was unaware of the water crisis – she was, according to the DA.

The party will also submit an application in terms of the Promotion of Access to Information Act (PAIA) to obtain all records relating to the water crisis, including e-mails, WhatsApp messages, meeting minutes, water treatment records and every warning received by Moya and her administration, said DA mayoral candidate Cilliers Brink.

“The city responded with a remedial action plan in March, but failed to implement its own commitments,” he said.

“Even more damning, a report reveals that Moya and senior officials received at least three reports about water quality in the months leading up to the crisis.

CONTINUE READING: ‘Damning’ report reveals Tshwane mayor knew about water crisis, claims DA’s Brink

M-Net is 40: Look back at SA’s original pay-tv magic as channel unlocks elder millennial status

Actress Charlize Theron signs autographs after arriving at the M-Net TV station for a live television appearance March 7, 2004 in Johannesburg, South Africa. Picture: Cobus Bodenstein-Pool, Getty Images

M-Net is 40 today, which makes it officially an elder millennial: old enough to remember life before on-demand viewing, young enough to still be very much online about it.

The channel first aired on 26 October 1986, and the milestone arrives with a delicious bit of timing.

On the very day M-Net blows out 40 candles, it also premieres Hit Point, a slick new crime thriller, on DStv channel 101.

CONTINUE READING: M-Net is 40: Look back at SA’s original pay-tv magic as channel unlocks elder millennial status

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: In case you missed it: Hangwani Maumela assets | Mapaila takes aim | Cape Town mass shooting