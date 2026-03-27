In case you missed it: Tshwane MMC fired | Malema throws shade at Ndlozi | Kaizer Chiefs-Pirates Legends Derby cancelled

Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 27 March 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes ActionSA councillor Kholofelo Morodi has been dismissed from her role as City of Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Service amid mounting allegations.

Meanwhile, EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown another jab at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi describing him as having “short man syndrome.”

Furthermore, fans of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been left disappointed after the highly anticipated Legends Derby between the two sides was cancelled.

Weather tomorrow: 28 March, 2026

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has warned of severe thunderstorms in parts of KwaZulu-Natal, the Northern Cape, Free State and Eastern Cape. Full weather forecast here.

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City of Tshwane MMC fired as ActionSA considers terminating Morodi’s membership

ActionSA councillor Kholofelo Morodi. Pictiure: X / @kholofelomorodi

ActionSA councillor Kholofelo Morodi has been dismissed from her role as City of Tshwane Member of the Mayoral Committee (MMC) for Corporate and Shared Service amid mounting allegations.

Morodi was previously placed on special leave by Tshwane mayor Nasiphi Moya, pending the outcome of a disciplinary process.

ActionSA Gauteng’s provincial executive committee (PEC) had also moved to suspend her from all party-related activities.

CONTINUE READING: City of Tshwane MMC fired as ActionSA considers terminating Morodi’s membership

ANC U-turns on decision to go ahead with Eastern Cape conference despite court order

ANC offices in Johannesburg. Picture: Michel Bega

The ANC has decided to walk back from its declaration that a provincial conference would go ahead.

The Eastern Cape High Court on Thursday halted the conference, urging the party to address several issues and complaints.

The party’s provincial Executive Committee was bullish in the aftermath, saying the conference was “in motion” and preparations would go ahead, despite the ruling.

CONTINUE READING: ANC U-turns on decision to go ahead with Eastern Cape conference despite court order

‘Short man syndrome view’: Malema throws fresh shade at Ndlozi

EFF leader Julius Malema. Picture: Facebook/Economic Freedom Fighters

EFF leader Julius Malema has thrown another jab at Mbuyiseni Ndlozi describing him as having “short man syndrome.”

This comes after Ndlozi appeared to publicly criticise Malema for attacking KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi during an EFF rally in Johannesburg last week.

“A society that does not protect whistleblowers is doomed to become a mafia state! They have already killed Babita. What do you think they will do to Mkhwanazi? He must be shielded from all petty, egotistical, pompous, and parasitic attacks!

CONTINUE READING: ‘Short man syndrome view’: Malema throws fresh shade at Ndlozi

Fuel price hike: How much petrol can you actually store at home?

With just a few days left before South Africans face possibly a record fuel price hike. Picture: iStock

With just a few days left before South Africans face a massive record fuel price hike, the thought of storing fuel in large quantities has crossed the minds of many motorists hoping to mitigate the short-term pain of paying more for petrol.

The latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) shows that motorists could be paying more than R10 per litre for diesel, marking the first time in the country’s history. According to the CEF’s data, the under-recovery in petrol prices has now reached between R5.24 and R5.76 per litre, while diesel has soared to about R9.86 and R10.00 per litre.

Storage at a private residence is primarily governed by municipal by-laws, which can vary slightly by province or city.

CONTINUE READING: Fuel price hike: How much petrol can you actually store at home?

Heartbreak for fans as Kaizer Chiefs-Pirates Legends Derby cancelled

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been left disappointed. Picture: Supplied.

Fans of Kaizer Chiefs and Orlando Pirates have been left disappointed after the highly anticipated Legends Derby between the two sides was cancelled.

The match was scheduled to take place at Durban’s Moses Mabhida Stadium on Sunday, 29 March.

The organisers stated the decision was not taken lightly.

CONTINUE READING: Heartbreak for fans as Kaizer Chiefs-Pirates Legends Derby cancelled

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Masemola’s day in court | Boks tickets go on sale | Police probe fresh leads in Joshlin Smith case