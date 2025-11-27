In case you missed it: Cat Matlala details ‘Mkhwanazi meeting’ | 6 NDPP candidates shortlisted | Shebeshxt case postponed again

Catch up on the biggest stories of Thursday, 27 November 2025 that you may have missed, in our simple daily news update.

In the news today, Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala continues claims that he met with KwaZulu-Natal police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi,

Meanwhile, six candidates have been shortlisted to succeed Shamila Batohi in the crucial National Director of Public Prosecutions role next year.

Furthermore, musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke will remain behind bars at least until 8 December after his bail application for an alleged shooting in Limpopo was postponed again.

Weather tomorrow: 28 November 2025

A wet and windy day awaits South Africa tomorrow as the South African Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours and flooding in the central and eastern parts of the country, and damaging coastal winds in the west. Full weather forecast here.

‘Salvaging’ R360m tenders and redirecting targets: Inside ‘Cat’ Matlala’s meeting with Mkhwanazi

Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala testifies during the parliamentary ad hoc committee inquiry at Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria on 27 November 2025. Picture: Gallo Images

Alleged crime kingpin and tenderpreneur Vusimuzi “Cat” Matlala has claimed that he met with KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) police commissioner Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, while also reiterating that former police minister Bheki Cele initially sought R1 million from him.

Matlala resumed his testimony from the Kgosi Mampuru Correctional Centre in Pretoria on Thursday before parliament’s ad hoc committee.

Matlala described his alleged April meeting with KZN commissioner Mkhwanazi at The Pearls of Umhlanga.

A day earlier, he had told the committee that Mkhwanazi informed him that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu and suspended Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya were attempting to salvage the R360 million tender rather than end it.

Picture: Michel Bega

The search for South Africa’s next National Director of Public Prosecutions (NDPP) has advanced to the interview stage, with six candidates shortlisted to succeed Shamila Batohi in the crucial role next year.

The advisory panel for the NDPP selection is led by Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi.

On Tuesday, the panel convened to finalise the screening process after extending the recruitment timeline to broaden the candidate pool.

Among the shortlisted candidates is Advocate Menzi Simelane, who could receive a second opportunity at the post 13 years after his removal as NDPP.

Shebeshxt’s bail bid stalls again as serious charges mount

Limpopo musician Lehlogonolo Katlego “Shebeshxt” Chauke. Picture: Twitter/X

Popular musician Lehlogonolo “Shebeshxt” Chauke will remain behind bars at least until 8 December after his bail application for an alleged shooting in Limpopo was postponed again.

Chauke was arrested on 12 November 2025 at his home in Bendor, Polokwane, after a warrant was issued a day earlier in connection with the alleged incident in Limpopo. Police also seized his vehicles for forensic analysis.

The popular artist returned to the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for a bail application.

His case was postponed on Tuesday this week, after his lawyers found out that his case has been upgraded from stage five to six.

Will G20 countries help South Africa after US tries to bar it from 2026 meeting?

Guests at the G20 Leaders’ Summit in South Africa. Picture: X / PresidencyZA

World leaders left Johannesburg with an outpouring of affirmation for the host nation, but will the heads of state present take a stand as the United States (US) attempts to take the shine off South Africa’s moment?

Hours after the US received the symbolic G20 gavel during a subdued administrative handover on Wednesday, President Donald Trump announced that he would not invite South Africa to the 2026 edition of the summit.

Little support has so far come from European, African or Asian leaders, while established political fault lines remain locally.

No show of solidarity has come from G20 members as yet, save for German ambassador to South Africa, Eswatini and Lesotho Andreas Peschke posting on X that “South Africa is needed at the table”.

How retailers use psychological triggers to boost Black Friday shopping

Picture: iStock

As Black Friday and the festive shopping season approach, retailers and online platforms are pushing deals designed to encourage spending.

Experts say these promotions tap into psychological triggers that can influence consumer behaviour.

Kaylynn Philander, Lifestyle and Leadership Coach and ICF Credentialed Coach at the South African College of Applied Psychology (SACAP), said humans are “inherently wired to recognise opportunity”.

“Discounts and deals activate our brain’s dopamine-driven reward pathway, igniting anticipation and giving us a surge of emotional excitement,” Philander said.

Yesterday’s News recap

