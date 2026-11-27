Catch up on the biggest stories this Friday, 27 November 2026, in our simple daily news update.

News today includes former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, has returned to his position, beating out the DA’s hopeful Helen Zille.

Meanwhile, the National Health Insurance (NHI) Act will remain in its current form after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) refused to declare the legislation invalid on Friday.

Furthermore, large numbers of passengers were stranded at OR Tambo International Airport’s domestic terminal on Friday morning after a power outage disrupted check-in, security screening, and boarding.

Weather tomorrow: 28 November, 2026

Severe thunderstorms are expected to cause flooding and damage in parts of most provinces on Saturday, 28 November, while hot and humid weather is forecast in KwaZulu-Natal. Full weather forecast here.

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Herman Mashaba returns as Joburg mayor, beating Helen Zille

Herman Mashaba has returned as the executive mayor for the City of Johannesburg. Picture: Gallo Images/Luba Lesolle

Former mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Herman Mashaba, has returned to his position, beating out the DA’s hopeful Helen Zille.

Mashaba previously served as mayor under the DA from 2016 to 2019, but now he takes the helm as the leader of ActionSA.

He was elected as mayor during a council sitting held at the Johannesburg Council Chamber on Friday, 27 November, following reports of a coalition agreement involving the ANC, ActionSA and EFF.

CONTINUE READING: Herman Mashaba returns as Joburg mayor, beating Helen Zille

‘No time for petty politics’: MK Party’s Mxolisi Phakathi elected mayor of eThekwini metro

The MK party’s Mxolisi Phakathi. Picture: Dylan Mohlala

The newly-elected mayor of the eThekwini Metropolitan Municipality, uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) Party’s Mxolisi Phakathi, has vowed to prioritise water, billing, crime and homelessness in the metro.

Phakathi was elected as mayor, and the party’s Mavava Sikhakhane was elected deputy mayor of the biggest metro in KwaZulu-Natal at a council meeting on Friday, 27 November.

He received 139 votes, beating the DA’s Hanif Hoosen, who got 75.

CONTINUE READING: ‘No time for petty politics’: MK Party’s Mxolisi Phakathi elected mayor of eThekwini metro

NHI Act remains as ConCourt rejects legal challenges

A legal representative speaks during the hearing of the National Health Insurance (NHI) case at the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in Johannesburg on 5 May 2026. Picture: Gallo Images/Sharon Seretlo

The National Health Insurance (NHI) Act will remain in its current form after the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) refused to declare the legislation invalid on Friday.

The apex court delivered its judgment on legal challenges brought by the Board of Healthcare Funders NPC against the Speaker of the National Assembly and others (CCT 251/25) as well as the premier of the Western Cape Government versus the chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) and others (CCT 269/25).

Justice Steven Majiedt handed down the judgment at ConHill, in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, dismissing both applications.

CONTINUE READING: NHI Act remains as ConCourt rejects legal challenges

A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Not the Black Friday deal any of us wanted

Picture: iStock

“We did a speech in class today about what we did this weekend. I told my friends I was having fun, swimming, and watching TV… and then the power went out. That was the worst part,” my six-year-old announced at the breakfast table this week.

It came just hours after my three-year-old warned that using our laptops might cause “the power to go off again.”

Who knew that raising your kids in the biggest city in the country would raise them with a paranoia about when the lights will go off next or when the taps will suddenly run dry?

CONTINUE READING: A VIEW OF THE WEEK: Not the Black Friday deal any of us wanted

Help ‘literally invisible’: Passengers fuming after another OR Tambo blackout leaves travellers stranded

File Image OR Tambo International Airport in Johannesburg

Large numbers of passengers were stranded at OR Tambo International Airport’s domestic terminal on Friday morning after a power outage disrupted check-in, security screening, and boarding.

Power was restored several hours later.

The Citizen‘s lifestyle editor Thami Kwazi, who was waiting to catch a flight, said the terminal was dark and chaotic.

Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) staff were “literally invisible”, Kwazi said, and the airport and airline staff passengers could find did not know what was happening.

CONTINUE READING: Help ‘literally invisible’: Passengers fuming after another OR Tambo blackout leaves travellers stranded

Yesterday’s News recap

READ HERE: Mayor Moya returns | Victory for Zuma-Sambudla, Ndhlela | Gauteng and Mpumalanga floods aftermath